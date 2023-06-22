At its best! Mauricio Mesones He is a chicha music singer who became well known in the show for being the main vocalist of the Bareto group. However, a few years ago he decided to put everything aside to focus on his personal project as a soloist. From then on, the interpreter of “Cariñito” has been winning the love of his public, but separating his name from the orchestra to which he belonged for so long.

Currently, the artist has been featured as one of the members of the second season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, a space where he arrived to demonstrate all his experience off stage. For this reason, we talked with the businessman to learn about his beginnings in the entertainment world. Do you want to know what he said? Next, we will give you all the details.

How is your solo career going?

—Currently, I am living a different stage after launching my career as a soloist. I worked for many years for a musical group, but now I am focused on my own project. I believe that very important doors have been opened for me. A clear example of that is that they called me to be a coach in “La voz” and, by the way, I won. Now, with my participation in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, I feel that the work that I am doing is reflected. I feel that my work as a musician is growing a lot because I was a guest at the most important concerts in our country. I performed at the concert of Gian Marco Zignago, Daniela Darcourt, Agua Marina, Grupo 5 and many more. From now on, I also have many projects and I consider that everything is the product of orderly work.

—At what age and how did you discover that music was what you were most passionate about doing?

—From a very young age, actually. It happens to me that there was no specific moment when I noticed that he had artistic gifts. It just happened that music began to form part of my life at a time when I had the need to channel my energies and find the path of goodness.

“How much was your first salary?”

—Nothing. As far as I remember, the first time they didn’t give me any salary. It happens that I have never made music for a monetary issue. In fact, I have never done anything for profit. Not because being a musician is my vocation, but because I like to do things because I love them. So, how to value affection? Impossible. It can’t be done. I cannot put a price on what I like to do the most in life.

—Are you coming to participate and have a good time or are you willing to take first place?

—I don’t consider myself such a competitive person. I feel that I am a peacemaker soul who enjoys what he does. Of course, I have my seasoning and they are going to know it. I know a few things about cooking and I hope you don’t underestimate me because I’ll put up my fight, but I most likely won’t take first place in this competition.

—Do you think that artists need ampays to continue in force?

—Look, my philosophy of life is very respectful of the decisions of others. I am focused on myself, my music, my work and, in general, my professional growth. I believe that each person ultimately finds the way to lead their career in the best way. What one thinks convenient to do. We are nobody to judge anyone because our life should be an example to criticize others, but that does not happen. At least not with me.

—What are your expectations in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

—I come here to enjoy, but I also want to win. I’m going to give my all to get as far as possible. However, there is something very important that is learning. At all times and in all situations, there is always something to take advantage of. That’s my badge. I come to listen and improve with the indications of characters like Giacomo Bocchio, Nelly Rossinelli and Javier Masías.

