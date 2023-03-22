After the final of the last edition of “La Voz Perú”, where the singer Mauricio Mesones won as a coach with the member of Grupo 5, Luis Manuel Valdiviezo, the former Bareto announced through his social networks the launch of his new album at the end of April, where will include a theme with one of his trainees, joss quintana, who was a semifinalist in the singing contest. Mesones made the promise to the artist who performed “Ya me curé” in his blind audition on the Latina Television program.

What did Mauricio Mesones say to Joss Quintana?

The artist joss quintana He appeared in the first stage of the contest, in the blind auditions, singing the song “Ya me curé”, by Mauricio Mesones. The interpretation impressed the singer in such a way that she decided to bet on him and join his team.

Quintana’s talent was so great that he qualified for the following stages, thus reaching the semifinal. In this presentation, which was the last of his part in “La Voz Perú”, he moved Mauricio who decided to make him a big promise: That it be one of the first collaborations on his next album. And so she did.

“Work with you it’s always a roller coaster, you never know what will happen. You have a wonderful voice you are a great artist. I could not imagine the growth that you have had, I did not think that your growth was going to be so great, so powerful. I invite you to sing on my album that comes out in AprilWhat’s more, I have a song for you. You are pure fire,” she said.

Joss Quintana shared a photo with Mauricio Mesones where they record a song together. Photo: Instagram / Joss Quintana

Mauricio Mesones will perform at Plaza Norte

Through his Instagram profile, the ex-singer from Bareto reported that he will perform next Friday, April 28 at the Plaza Lima Norte Theater. “Unpublished songs, special guests, in the only tropical show”, he writes on his social network. Tickets are on sale on the Joinnus platform and prices range between S/ 69.90 and S/ 149.90.