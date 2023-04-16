Mauricio Mesones He has built, over the years, an impeccable musical career within the Peruvian cumbia. Now, the artist is going through a great professional moment after winning as a coach in “La voz Perú”, singing as a guest at the incredible Grupo 5 concert and self-managing well-received shows. In conversation with La República, the interpreter advanced some details of his new projects with DJ Danger and what is coming for its presentation this April 28 in Plaza Norte.

—Mauricio, there are a few days left for you to perform your “Tropical Show”, what are your expectations?

—It’s very important because, somehow, we closed the cycle of our first album, we closed the cycle of “Tropical Trip 1” and now we present “Tropical Trip 2”. An album of own songs, our second album of own songs.

Mauricio Mesones prepares his “Tropical Show” this April 28. Photo: Mauricio Mesones/Instagram

—There was a before and after singing at the massive Grupo 5 concert, tell me about that experience.

—Yes, it was a before and after, but it was also a before and after having participated in the Gian Marco concert at the National Stadium, or on the anniversary of Agua Marina, as well as having been the project that opened Lima Major, the Dota championship, where we also made the anthem song for the event.

It is a chain of various things that are leading us. Having sung at the Grupo 5 concert is exciting. From the project part, I tell you how important it is, now for me. People think it’s very easy to be on stage, but it’s overwhelming.

-In what sense? Because? I suppose that behind the musical stage there must be nerves, anxiety to go out.

—I have seen, from the other side, one of the most important concerts of the Peruvian music industry. The view that I have had has been privileged, a setting never seen before. I have been able to see the way Grupo 5 works, the affection they have for Peruvian music, for the industry, the highly organized and professional way in which they manage themselves. For me, it has been a master class, an enriching experience, the only thing I have for my brothers in Group 5 is total gratitude.

Mauricio Mesones dazzled at the 50th anniversary of Grupo 5. Photo: Erwin Valenzuela/URPI-LR

—I suppose it has also been significant because normally it is customary for an orchestra to have a specific audience, with an average age, an average taste, but Grupo 5 has brought together people of different ages, all dancing to the rhythm of the Peruvian cumbia.

—You know what happens, for this concert Group 5 had already filled it, they did not need the guests, whether they had been there or not, nothing happened and, even so, in a gesture of humility and gratitude to their audience, they begin to have these guests and I have been there, I am very grateful to them.

All generations were there, entire families were there, there were people who were fans of Christian’s father.

“Sure, Elmer’s…”

—So, that was never seen before. And the thing about Group 5 is that they are not afraid, they are not afraid of doing three dates in a row in the Parque de la Exposición, in the San Marcos stadium. That concert, so it would have been in the National Stadium, would still be full.

—Now the fans will expect the next concert to be precisely at the National Stadium.

“They deserve it, don’t they?”

—As a singer, suddenly, a collaboration with an artist now or later.

—As a singer, a collaboration, national or international?

Whichever comes to mind first…

—There are things that I still can’t tell you, ha ha ha. The things that are coming soon are also going to be very interesting, as my colleagues say: “There are little things coming”.

“DJ Danger?”

—With DJ Peligro we are going to do something that has never been done before and I’m not talking about a song, I’m talking about participating in a concert.

Mauricio Mesones prepares a big surprise with DJ Peligro. Photo: DJ Danger/Instagram

—Isn’t it necessarily going to be a new topic?

—It will end up being a new song because what we are going to do will be recorded, but with DJ Peligro we are going to do things based on a concert, a concert never done before as well.

There are very important things and what I like to say the most is that everything is self-managed, here there is no other people’s money, here there are no sponsors, there is no sponsorship, if they come I will not deny them, but up to now it is self-managed.

—How has your experience been in “La voz Perú”?

—I loved it, my life changed. For me and for the project it was very beneficial, from the part of looking for new voices and rediscovering voices. It was my first experience on television. I had a great time and I won.

“La voz” helped me and I learned to have a timing to speak, when to do it, I greatly improved my communication. First, because I am a very shy person, I think that this is one of the things that makes me like that on stage, because it is a way in which I fight against my own fears and against my own shyness.

“So the microphone brings out the bravest in you?”

—On television, I have met very cool people. Contrary to what can be said, I have met very nice people, very transparent.

My main objective is to value Peruvian tropical music, since my commitment is always with this wonderful genre and “La voz” gave me that opportunity.

Luis Manuel was crowned the winner of the sixth season of “La voz Perú”. Photo: Instagram/The voice Peru

—How do you see the tropical genre in Peru?

—Every day it grows more, I see new tropical music groups coming out. Last time, we were sharing the stage with La Bemba, I see many women doing cumbia, not only singing, but also playing. I believe that this is a genre that will last a while, Peruvian cumbia moves Peru.

—Finally, what would you say to new talents who want to venture into Peruvian cumbia?

—Don’t be afraid, it’s a wonderful genre, find out, educate yourself, don’t be afraid to ask and, if it helps, ask me too, I’m happy and open to anyone who wants to know more about this wonderful genre.

