Mauricio Mesones, a former member of the cumbia group Bareto, premiered this Friday, February 12, the video clip of his song “The cumbia of love “.

The singer who has not stopped making music during this pandemic shared the news on his social networks. In his publication of Instagram, showed an excerpt from the single that can be seen on YouTube.

For reasons of Valentine’s Day, the artist decided to release this single. “I am very happy with this song, the group has already consolidated with a particular sound,” Mesones said in a press release.

“You can’t imagine how happy I am in this new stage as a soloist, little by little the project is giving excellent results and we hope to continue like this,” he added.

Audiovisual material was recorded in the jungle of Iquitos. In the images, the landscape on the banks of the Momón River was appreciated.

Mauricio Mesones on his new album

About Viaje Tropical, his most recent album, the singer commented that it is a tribute and musical exploration of how cumbia develops on the country’s coast, mountains and jungle.

“This album is a clear example of how we Peruvians are, fighters and we carry on day by day despite adversity. This album started remotely in September 2020 and we should have it ready by the end of March, since each member of the group is working on it from home. It has been a great challenge for us ”, explained the musician.

