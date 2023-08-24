Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

The tropical music singer-songwriter, Mauricio Mesonesspoke exclusively for The Republic about his time on the gastronomic reality show ‘The Great Chef: Famous’. Let’s remember that Mauricio came in third place in the second season and for this he was grateful. The interpreter of ‘La cumbia del amor’ decided to open up about the experience that being a participant in the program gave him and assured that he would like to work on another television program that comes from Latina Televisión or the production company Rayo en la Botella.

“He brought out the best (‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’). He brought out my desire to improve and to give my best. I am very grateful to the people of Latina de Rayo en la Botella, and if I return for any project, I would like it to be with them “held.