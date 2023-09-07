Mauricio Mesonesa Peruvian representative of Peruvian tropical music and remembered on television for his participation in ‘El gran chef: famosos’ and as a coach in ‘La voz Perú’, spoke with The Republic about his career and the beginning of the artistic project ‘Viaje Tropical’. In addition, the popular “Uncle Mauri” explained how he changed his career after sharing the stage with Gianmarco at his 30th anniversary concert, held at the National Stadium. Mesones told with which companions of ‘El gran chef’ he continues to have communication and spoke of his facet as a university music teacher at the UPC. Mauricio Mesones will perform along with Gianmarco, Fonseka and Diego Torres at the ‘Together for You’ festival on September 9 at the Jesús María Military Circuit. We tell you all the details in this note.

—You are going to share the stage with international artists like Fonseka and Diego Torres at the ‘Together for You’ festival. How do you feel knowing that that moment will come?

—Well, with Fonseka and Diego Torres, but more important for me is sharing the stage with Gianmarco. He is one of the artists that I greatly admire and love very much. In my career there is a before and after since Gianmarco invited me to sing with him at the National Stadium. And sharing the stage with him is very important. There is also Fonseka and Diego Torres, artists I have grown up listening to.

—So, the chemistry on stage with Gianmarco is different…

—With Gianmarco there has always been a special chemistry. Apart from the admiration, I think that this was noticed in the concert at the National Stadium of Gianmarco. There are things that cannot be invented, there has always been affection and respect.

—How did you receive the news that your songs ‘Verte feliz’ and ‘La cumbia del amor’ have gone viral on platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Spotify?

—I’m very happy, I still don’t believe it. It is the first time that I can say with great pride and affection that I am experiencing it with my own songs. It’s something I never did with Bareto. It’s something that has never happened to me and having it now is a different feeling. Is prettier.

—There is even a video in which you sing at a couple’s wedding and users ask that you also sing at their weddings.

—Yes, now I have become the request of marriages (laughs), but that was born because a friend of mine invited me to her wedding as a guest, she didn’t tell me to sing. I went and there was this moment where I sang ‘La cumbia del amor’ and it went viral.

—In networks they ask you to be the one who sings in their marriages…

—I am happy to sing at weddings or all kinds of events. I never say no, or “no, I don’t play in such a place”. I am doing a job.

—How was your entry into television?

“I’ll be very honest with you. My entry into television was circumstantial when I was invited to be a jury member of ‘La voz Perú’. And about that, I win and I did not expect a new participation on television. So, when they called me to participate in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, I didn’t know if I was going to enter, but then I saw the opportunity for people to know me for who I was. And it’s true: just as you saw there I am in real life. I’m like this all day: in jeans and a black polo shirt (laughs), and that’s how I speak is how I am. Many people knew the singer from Bareto, which did not necessarily reflect how he was in front of the media.

—What made you think twice about joining ‘The Great Chef’?

—My daughters. The nice thing is that ‘The Great Chef’ is a program that you can bring the whole family together. And I saw my daughters who hesitated with the program, so I tell them that they invited me and told me: “Daddy, come on” (laughs). I have a special affection for the people from Rayo en la botella and I trust a lot in the way they work and treat the artist. They take great care of the final product, which is why it didn’t take me long to accept.

—The great chemistry on television has been noticed and you connected a lot with the audience. Would you like to be a driver at some point?

“I would have to think about it.” I couldn’t tell you. It’s not like I’m saying that I don’t like television and whoever tells you that is lying. What I would like is to do radio at some point, I would love it. But I think it’s not the time because I have everything focused on music.

—And if at some point you are asked to return to a singing or music reality show, would you accept?

-Yes of course. Yes I would, but drive? I don’t know. In other words, there are a lot of people prepared like Peláez. The television revolution has been Peláez.

—Do you keep in touch with any of your colleagues from ‘The Great Chef’?

-Yes of course. I maintain communication with several of them. The other time I was talking with Natalia Salas or also with Mónica Torres, whom I am very fond of.

—Friendship goes beyond the screen…

-Yeah! Many of us already knew each other from the artistic environment and it was very nice to meet again there.

—That has been noticed.

—Believe me off camera is much more fun. Imagine, even more fun.

—On Google, there are searches that link you to the comedian actor Carlos Vilchez. Do you have any?

– No (laughs). The only thing that unites us is the unconditional love for Alianza Lima. But no, I have a lot of fun. What’s more, I have received the invitation for your channel. Imagine, it would be a vacilón.

—You accepted?

“We’re talking there.” A thousand tiktoks will come from there (laughs).

—What would you say is your dream project?

—We were able to achieve my dream project this year, which is the year of Symphonic Cumbia. We did two sold-out performances at the National Theater and were able to count on a full symphony orchestra. From there will come a record and also a video. And look, my project itself is to value Peruvian tropical music and I’m working on that and advancing further. And it’s not just me, there’s a whole team that sees the musical, artistic and curator part. They work day and night.

—In fact, you defended your position between cumbia and Peruvian tropical music… do you feel perhaps that you are a pioneer in that term?

No, I don’t feel like a pioneer. There are people who have laid the first stone before me and who have been working in the industry. What happens is that the ‘Tropical Trip’ project is still very young. We will just be four years old and we have achieved a lot of things. And I am very happy, people’s response was not expected. It was very nice and honest. That reflects that we are doing things well.

—Regarding the symphonic cumbia concert, many users reacted late to the event. It must take a lot of work to put such a presentation back together, but would you dare to do it again?

—Look, it’s going to seem crazy to you, but we did these two concerts and we couldn’t open one more date due to lack of time. In other words, if we had had a little more time, we would open a third one and the three dates would have been filled. In the remainder of this year I am not going to do a symphonic cumbia concert, firstly because the National Theater is a space for everyone, so I think we should all have the chance to play there. I would plan it for next year. And not only do it in Lima, but in various regions of the country. And the third part of the project is to take it to the whole world. Why not do symphonic cumbia in Paris, New York or Rome? What prevents us from dreaming?

—You recently collaborated with Grupo 5 and shared the stage with Christian Yaipén. What other artist would you like to collaborate with?

—It’s just that as I told you (laughs) these two years have been crazy. Last year, I have to say it and emphasize it: there is a before and after Gianmarco’s invitation to the National Stadium. I have collaborated with Agua Marina, with Armonía 10, Explosión de Iquitos, Milena Warthon, Daniela Darcourt, Eva Ayllón and Amaranta… I have collaborated with all the big ones, still being a small project. So, tell you if there is someone I would like… I would like everyone, new or experienced. I want to collaborate. And I want to spread Peruvian music.

—And in the international aspect?

—In the international aspect, I’m still not seeing it, and really I tell you with all my love, before going abroad, I want to become stronger in here. The idea is to make yourself strong here and encourage people to listen to Peruvian music. I would like to have an internationalization project, but I don’t want to get ahead of the process, I think it would be to lose focus on the path we have now.

—I don’t think Mauricio Mesones is a young project, you are a singer with a great career since you were the leader of Bareto and now people know you by your full name.

—Look, the band from ‘Tropical Trip’… If I tell you that we are new, it would be being mean. On the guitar is Martín Choy, who has been the leader of Los Mojarras and there are great musicians who are with us. So, we are not new, but we are novel. We are making a different proposal, proposing new songs, but based on a curator based on how tropical music is made in Peru.

—In addition, the public is present, they support you.

“Time proved me right.

—Some quick questions to finish. What is your height?

—1.71 m.

—How old are you?

—42 years old.

—When is your birthday?

-October 1st.

—What career did you study?

—I studied Music at the Campus School and I have been a professor at the UPC for more than 10 years.

—Until what year did you teach?

—I don’t remember well, until a little more than a pandemic. I had a good time. What’s more, many of the guys who play with me have been my students, it’s a very interesting project. To the boys that he talked about the music industry and explained about Peruvian tropical music. So it is the most interesting way to close a circle. It is a very interesting project.