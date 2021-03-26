Mauricio Macri decided to do a impasse in his frenzied reappearance on the political scene to send an emotional message to the national senator Esteban Bullrich who, despite going through a complex illness that makes it difficult for her to speak, in the last session went directly to Cristina Kirchner for her renewed criticism of Together for Change.

Macri, who in recent days loaded his agenda with interviews to present his book “Primer Tiempo”, and also to regain space in the public debate, released a brief but significant message to praise Bullrich.

“I respect”, The former president wrote on his Twitter account, where he shared the video with the speech that Bullrich gave last Thursday, when requesting a question of privilege in the upper house.

The recording shows the enormous difficulties that the former Minister of Education has to communicate. “Patience to my colleagues. This muscular nerve disorder that I have is making me have to learn to speak again“asked the PRO senator.

His ailment is nothing new. Bullrich himself took care of making the situation public in December of last year, when another video was viralized, about one of his presentations in the debate prior to the approval of the Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy project, in which his difficulties were already notable to talk.

That day, Bullrich revealed that he suffers from dysarthria and explained that it is “a nervous disorder that makes it difficult to use the muscles of the mouth, tongue and vocal cords.”

“This year’s stress, tremendous for everyone, affected me especially and produced dysarthria“he explained then.

Four months after that episode, Bullrich returned this Thursday to ask to speak in the upper house. Despite the persistent difficulties in communicating, he decided to cross Cristina Kirchner because of the speech that Cristina Kirchner gave on March 24, the day on which the tragic stage that began with the 1976 coup d’état is remembered, and which he took advantage of to once again hold JxC responsible for the debt crisis facing Argentina.

“There are things that cannot be missed”said the PRO senator. It is that the Vice President came to compare the government of Cambiemos with the military dictatorship.

“Those were the ones who stormed against a constitutional government and generated an external debt of more than 40,000 million dollars and those who had instigated them came to the government with the popular vote and generated even more debt than what had been done at that stage. of history, “said the former president.

And Bullrich decided to answer her in the middle of the session: “She said that her governments paid the debt that others had contracted. It is not true. His government began with a debt of 177,000 million dollars and left it to President Macri with 241,000 million dollars. That is 64,000 million more indebtedness “.

The graph that Esteban Bullrich used to reject criticism of the public debt.

Esteban Bullrich’s complete speech

Patience to my colleagues. This muscular nerve disorder that I have is making me have to relearn all over again, but there are things that cannot be missed. The question of privilege is against the president of this body Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, for her statements yesterday.

She said that their governments paid the debt that others had incurred. It is not true. His government began with a debt of 177,000 million dollars and left it to President Macri with 241,000 million dollars. That is 64,000 million more indebtedness.

But also, he did not pay the debt. In fact, I want to remember that our Frigate Libertad could not navigate freely for fear of being hijacked.

In addition to that reality that shows that not only did it not pay, but that it borrowed, this government, the current one, has already taken (a debt) more than 21,000 million additional dollars.

This falsehood was not the only one. He also spoke of the opposition. The president said that we should take care of the debt problem. I want to remind her that we as a bloc have voted each one of the projects that the government brought on the debt, positively. Even in the month of February 2020, we gave two thirds to be able to deal with tables due to the urgency of the project.

The problem of self-deception, which is a psychological state, can be solved. For that, you have to ask for help. I attest that when you face a problem it is very good to ask for help. Don’t be ashamed to ask for help.

Self-deception can only serve to make the president tell me as she told me last year that she is better than ever, in the midst of the pandemic that Argentina was going through.

But, as I replied that day, Argentina is not so well, Argentina suffers, suffers the inability of the president to dialogue with those who think differently, Argentina suffers that the president only speaks to her militancy.

Argentina and Argentines suffer from the inability of the president to see reality, but they also suffer from the inability of this government to face it effectively.

This inability transformed a health crisis into an economic and social crisis, due to the sole and exclusive responsibility of the incapacity of the government that governs us today.

Yesterday’s speech does not collaborate for there to be dialogue, for that dialogue to come out of agreements that the president herself recognizes that must be done.

But it is not with that speech, it is not with the lie that there will be dialogues and agreements. It is precisely with the conviction that dialogue and agreement is the only possible way for all Argentines to say, without lying to themselves, we are better than ever, not just one. Thanks a lot.