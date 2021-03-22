It was a detail of color in the framework of a new virtual meeting between the referents of Together for Change. This time, former president Mauricio Macri connected to Zoom from his room, without noticing that Juliana Awada was out in the background, in a nightgown and checking her cell phone.

The scene slipped into the fortnightly meeting held by the opposition leaders, among which were, in addition to the former president, Patricia Bullrich, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Martín Lousteau, Mario Negri and Alfredo Cornejo, among others.

The image of Macri, which was distributed by the opposition spokesmen themselves, generated immediate repercussions on social networks, where users echoed the situation with comical comments and some mockery.

Macri’s “square”.

Beyond the “neglect” de Macri, who in recent days returned to the front pages with the launch of his book “Primer tiempo”, the referents analyzed the situation in the country and the next steps.

In addition, the inmates in the radicalism sneaked into the meeting of the national table and the referents of the opposition coalition argued about the “lack of coordination” in the strategy to stop the judicial initiatives of the Frente de Todos and the position against the eventual purchase of vaccines by the City, the provinces and the private sector.

In one of the axes that were foreseen, the leaders also debated on the strategy in front of the reform project of the Public Ministry before the new impulse that Martín Soria will try to give him in his arrival to the Justice portfolio. “They want to wear everything”said Mauricio Macri when opening that topic. “Today they do not have the number, but there is no neglect,” said Cristian Ritondo, head of the PRO’s block of Deputies, on stage in that Chamber.

Another point turned on the “demand” to the Government of progress in the vaccination process and the rejection of possible new restrictions due to the pandemic. “We demand clarity and consistency in the information,” they claimed. Macri and Rodríguez Larreta disagreed with Bullrich’s request so that “all health sectors” can purchase vaccines.

The head of the Buenos Aires government argued that the City does not have the possibility to buy. “There is no place in the world that has passed. The case of San Pablo did not go well, “he stated.” Horacio is right. We do not create false expectations, but let us be careful with another closure and the loss of freedoms, ”Macri reinforced. “The centralization generated a negative situation and as we are it is going to get worse every day,” insisted the head of the PRO.

JPE