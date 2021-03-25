Former President Mauricio Macri questioned this Thursday the management of the coronavirus pandemic that Alberto Fernández has been carrying out and assured that, with his Government, the country “would have had the same vaccines that Chile has.”

“In this model no one wins, it is the final destruction. It cannot be imported, it cannot be exported, it is all a complication in Argentina today. Isolated Argentina is the Argentina that does not get vaccines. With our government we would have had the same amount of vaccines that Chile has“, said the former president in dialogue with Radio Miter, referring to the country in the region that used the most effective vaccination campaign.

The recent author of the book “Primer tiempo” explained that in his government Argentina had “all doors open.”

“We lived it in the G20 and we saw what happened in the face of the tragedy of the ARA San Juan, that all the countries of the world came to help us. Free. They put millions of resources to help us. Now we want to buy vaccines and we cannot, because we are isolated And with what happened yesterday with the Lima Group, let’s forget about it, “he added.

His last sentence denotes his discomfort over the government’s decision announced on Wednesday to leave the Lima Group, created during his tenure as a way to isolate the Nicolás Maduro regime and resolve the conflict that affects millions of Venezuelans.

Macri thus questioned the policies carried out by Kirchnerism and precisely those of Vice President Cristina Kirchner. Asked by Jorge Lanata about whether he considered her a person “without balance”, the former president replied: “It is what I perceive and I am not the only one. It was seen yesterday.”

