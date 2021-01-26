In the midst of the controversies about his role and the gravitation in Together for Change, Mauricio Macri announced the start of the activities of a foundation with his name, aimed at educational development. The launch was scheduled for 2020 and had been postponed due to the pandemic, although at the beginning of the election year works as confirmation that you will not be a candidate. The former president will make politics from that platform.

The foundation will have as headquarters the offices in Vicente López, on Libertador avenue, in which it had already been installed since leaving the Casa Rosada. He will be accompanied by Fernando De Andreis, Gabriel Sánchez Zinny -ex Buenos Aires minister of the area- will be in charge of a team of teachers and there will be trainings and programs in three areas of work: Education for the future, Innovation with social impact and Climate Change and Environment. Macri will show up in some of those activities, from February or March.

The former president took advantage of the discussion on the return of face-to-face classes – Together for Change called a day of “open classrooms” for February 9 – to announce it in a letter with strong criticism of Alberto Fernández. “We are like this for the government malpractice that he made a sequence of wrong decisions on almost every subject that caused us to miss a full year of schools. The damage caused to the students is unforgivable and perhaps irreparable, ”said Macri.

“From the educational disaster to what happened last year and what we see in this school year, we are very excited about this launch. It does not solve the underlying problem, but we believe that it’s a good contribution”, Said Andreis to Clarion. The foundation will be the “Instrument” with which Macri will make politics, with the models of former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Fernando Cardoso, Alvaro Uribe and Michelle Bachelet. Some, like Clinton’s, generated denunciations and controversies.

The former Secretary General of the Presidency, one of the closest leaders today, confirmed that Macri will not be a candidate in this electoral turn. Beyond the speculations and discussions that this possibility caused for a long time, Macri he was not attracted to occupying a bench again in the Chamber of Deputies. Nor would he run for a presidential election if it were this year, although 2023 is early to rule it out.

The decision not to be a candidate does not imply that you withdraw from politics. Macri sought to tone down the crossovers generated by Martín Lousteau’s words about his legacy as former president. “I did not feel affected, nor do I interpret that I want to retire”He said privately. The founder of PRO will not resign himself to losing relevance in the decisions and the assembly of the lists for this electoral turn, a process that appears complicated by the bids between intransigents and moderates in the PRO and also among the members of Juntos por el Cambio.

The renewal bar will be high for the opposition coalition -in Deputies it will put into play the seats obtained in the triumph of 2017-, a reason for extra tension. Macri warned that he will be “Active” in those discussions, especially on the end, in the key stage of the definitions.

