In line with the latest movements of Patricia Bullrich, Mauricio Macri got into the Internship of Together for Change in the province from Buenos Aires and led a meeting with the PRO mayors based in the Dorrego Group. In another step of his more active role in the public scene and in the discussion about the conformation of the lists, the former president was shown with the communal chiefs while his cousin Jorge Macri advance an agreement with the head of the party.

Macri passed through the Asturian Center of Vicente López, and in addition to the host, Julio Garro (La Plata), Néstor Grindetti (Lanús), Diego Valenzuela (Tres de Febrero), Guillermo Montenegro (General Pueyrredón), Héctor Gay (Bahía Blanca), Pablo Petrecca (Junín) and Javier Martínez (Parchment). The mayors assembled the group last year to weigh territoriality and influence party and electoral definitions “Without impositions from outside”. One of those targeted was Diego Santilli, the Buenos Aires deputy head of government who started with the tours in the suburbs with his eyes on 2023.

In recent days, Bullrich also set foot in the province, and with the presentation of his book as a motive he showed himself first with Jorge Macri and then with Garro. This Tuesday he is going to Tres de Febrero, with Valenzuela. The president of PRO shares the goal of stopping Santilli through its internship with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and in turn seeks to position the leaders of his group for discussion on the lists: Hernán Lombardi, Florencia Arietto and Gerardo Milman. Senator Esteban Bullrich is part of that army.

Mauricio Macri, with the PRO mayors gathered in the Dorrego Group.

“Mauricio highlighted the importance of consolidating a provincial project, sustained by mayors who know the province, they manage the day to day, and they also managed to win in their districts and today they govern for more than 4 million Buenos Aires ”, the communal chiefs reported on the meeting this afternoon to reaffirm their position. “The challenge now is the breadth and growth fostering competition,” they added, and closed with concern “about the slow rate of vaccination and the increase in cases” of coronavirus in the province.

María Eugenia Vidal’s suspense on whether she will be a candidate this year and in which case in which district shook the internals and movements in the different spaces. Both Macri and Rodríguez Larreta await a definition, because it would “order” the bids, although the former president warned that it will do so at the last minute. In the last days La Territorial was launched, a group referenced in Vidal and Rodríguez Larreta, Emilio Monzó assured that he will compete in the PASO and Bullrich got into the province. Radicalism had its internal partisan, with Maximiliano Abad as the winner in the provisional vote and claims of the Gustavo Posse sector. Elisa Carrió had announced that she would be a candidate and Miguel Pichetto presented “Republican Peronism” with Joaquín de La Torre.

In Macri’s meeting with the mayors they tried to lower the intensity of the disputes over the candidacies. “You have to put that aside for a while. There is still enough and It cannot be that the only ones who discuss that are us. In the Frente de Todos nobody speaks anything ”, asked one of those present.

Macri went one step further in his attempt to regain centrality in Together for Change, after the presentation of his book and a series of interviews, which at the same time generated a discussion about the convenience for the opposition space of his degree of prominence during the campaign. The former president ratified that he will not be a candidate, although he will go to some provinces, he will seek weigh in the conformation of the lists and will support eventual candidates in your sector.

