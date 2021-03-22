The internal in radicalism they sneaked into the meeting of the national board of Together for Change. The referents of the opposition coalition argued for the “lack of coordination” in the strategy to stop the judicial initiatives of the Front of All and for the position in front of the eventual purchase of vaccines by the City, the provinces and the private sector.

At the beginning of the virtual meeting, the radicals Alfredo Cornejo and Martín Lousteau showed differences on the dispute over the leadership of the Buenos Aires radicalism. The head of the UCR assured that there were missing tables to be computed, but that they wouldn’t change the result and the advantage would be maintained in favor of the official Maximiliano Abad, whom he had called to greet on Sunday night. Lousteau crossed it and asked to wait for the official data complete: “There are no more than 1,000 votes difference.”

According to the last official cut, with 91 municipalities of the 135 total, Abad was left with 55.88% (37,452 votes) against 44.12% of Gustavo Posse (29,567), the mayor of San Isidro backed by the Buenos Aires senator .

At the same time, in one of the axes they were foreseen, the referents of the table debated on the strategy in front of the project of reform of the Public Ministry before the new impulse that Martín Soria will try to give him in his arrival to the Justice portfolio. “They want to wear everything”said Mauricio Macri when opening that topic. “Today they do not have the number, but there is no neglect “said Cristian Ritondo, head of the PRO Deputies bloc, on stage in that Chamber.

In that section Patricia Bullrich questioned the abstention of some senators in the treatment of the statement of Roberto Boico – Cristina Kirchner’s former lawyer – as a federal chambermaid. Humberto Schiavoni and Lousteau argued that it was the decision of the entire interblock, after a discussion in which one party was inclined to vote in favor and another against, but that later some spoke negatively “by mistake.”

Cornejo, Maximiliano Ferraro and Juan López asked “follow-up closely” the movements in the Council of the Magistracy, after Ricardo Recondo and Juan Manuel Culotta -representatives of the judges- agreed with the ruling party and made possible the advancement of the appointment of Boico and the return of Eduardo Farah to the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber. They also marked the appointment of authorities, unanimously, with Diego Molea as head and chairmanship of commissions in charge of Juntos por el Cambio. “It is not clear how they are being handled”they warned.

Another point turned on the “demand” to the Government of progress in the vaccination process and the rejection of possible new restrictions due to the pandemic. “We demand clarity and consistency in the information,” they claimed. Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta disagreed with Bullrich’s request so that “all health sectors” can purchase vaccines. The head of the Buenos Aires government argued that the City does not have the possibility to buy. “There is no place in the world that has passed. The case of San Pablo did not go well, “he stated.” Horacio is right. We do not create false expectations, but we have beware of another closure and loss of freedoms”, Macri reinforced. “Centralization generated a negative situation and as we are it will get worse every day”Insisted the owner of the PRO.

They also agreed to focus on the “Need to keep schools open” and warn about cases in which classes did not start or did so in a disparate way. “The norm of the province of Buenos Aires that sets a maximum of four contact hours does not make any sense,” they considered.

The radicals Luis Naidenoff and Mario Negri, and Maricel Etchecoin for the Civic Coalition also participated in the meeting. This time, María Eugenia Vidal -in Córdoba, due to a talk at the Mediterranean Foundation- and Miguel Pichetto did not connect. The next meeting will be face-to-face.

Look also