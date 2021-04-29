At a dinner with leaders of Córdoba, Mauricio Macri asked that the PRO be the “articulator” in the assembly of the lists in the province, did not rule out defining internal disputes in the STEP and did not explicitly refer to his preference for Gustavo Santos for the candidacy to senator this year and governor in 2023. Perhaps it was not necessary, for the prior support with the meeting and the photo at home a week ago, although also to avoid increasing tensions ahead of time.

His attempt to promote Santos generated resistance, to the point that more than one referent of Juntos por el Cambio in Córdoba showed, after Macri’s arrival in the province, polls to show the considerable ignorance of the former Minister of Tourism (according to these surveys, close to 40%) and the highest positive image of the radicals Mario Negri and Rodrigo de Loredo, Héctor Baldassi and Laura Rodríguez Machado of PRO and Luis Juez, among the main ones with electoral aspirations.

For the former president, his low knowledge works as one of the arguments to promote it as a candidate, with his sights set on 2023. Macri has already made it known, even for some time to important leaders in Córdoba, that Santos will be your chosen to dispute the governorship to the Peronism of Juan Schiaretti.

The discussion that did not emerge at dinner – sautéed mushrooms, grilled entrecote and fig dessert – and remained pending will be whether Macri will be able to weigh the 61% he took out in that district in the 2019 generals to impose his will. Santos will not have an easy path, with several scored in the race electoral.

Although he does not confirm it so as not to disturb the intern even more, Negri let the possibility of heading the ballot of senators run. Judge He has already announced that he will be a candidate for the upper house and that he will go to the STEP or will go outside to contest that place. Rodriguez Machado will also seek to renew its banking and Baldassi re-elect as a deputy at the top of that list. Nor does it rule out an Oscar nomination Aguad, radical of good bond with Macri.

“We have to become strong, mark the field and articulate us“Macri asked in the prelude to the discussion by the electoral assembly, he launched some criticism of the local UCR without making proper names and hinted that he will endorse a competition in the primaries if there is no agreement. Most almost discount that there will be a dispute in the PASO for the scenario that is deciding.

Mauricio Macri with Gustavo Santos, at the former president’s house.

At the meeting Baldassi asked “Don’t underestimate the radicals” due to its greater structure (more than 100 mayors against eight of the PRO) and Rodríguez Machado that the eventual internal does not weaken the space for the generals. In this election Together for Change, the two senators for the majority and five of the nine deputies who will be elected this year will be put into play.

With 20 diners to comply with the protocol, among the attendees were also Santos, deputies Gabriel Frizza, Soher El Sukaria and Adriana Ruarte, mayors Pedro Dellarossa (Marcos Juárez) and Eduardo Romero (Villa Allende), provincial legislators and party authorities.

“We are going to put together the lists here, do not think that you are going to define them with your finger”, Warned PRO referents in the previous one, later satisfied because in the meeting there were no allusions or winks to a possible Santos nomination. “There were no definitions or blessed”, They underlined. In these days the current affiliation of the former minister to the UCR – now enrolled in the PRO – circulated and he was also reminded of his years as an official of Schiaretti and José de la Sota.

Referents of radicalism had also raised their guard with the arrival of Macri to the province. “Mauricio here is no longer the same as before. Córdoba is anti-Kirchnerist, not Macrista. He does not command like when he was president, they are not going to run us over, ”one of them reacted.

More than political activity, the former president dedicated most of his stay to rest and play golf in a country house in Alta Gracia. The internal tensions caused that they also took their toll on that point: they recriminated “inopportune” with the current scenario of the pandemic, both radicals and members of the PRO. All these criticisms on the low side, while in some cases they sought balance in public statements.

Macri offered to get involved in the campaign, anticipating that in two weeks he will return to Córdoba to present his book Primer Tiempo and that will be a reason to speak publicly and give interviews. It will be seen if in that case it takes the opportunity to move another piece to try to assemble the board that it projects in that province.

