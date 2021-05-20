In the midst of the escalation of tension while the Government tries to speed up the treatment in Deputies of the project to reform the Public Prosecutor’s Office, former President Mauricio Macri warned that if Kirchnerism gets the votes to impose the Attorney, “democracy is over” in the country.

“We live hours of permanent anguish. If they arrive (I believe that they will not arrive) to obtain the necessary votes to put a solicitor, democracy is ending in our country“, said Macri in an extensive interview with The voice.

For the former president, if the project promoted by the ruling party, which already has half a sanction in the Senate, prospers in the Deputies, “no one will be able to think differently because their freedom will be under threat.”

“With a prosecutor, who is going to be a political activist, they are going to generate what they cynically say they have suffered, which is the famous lawfare. Our government did not practice it. Most of the causes they have against her came from when she (Cristina Kirchner) was a government. They are practicing a persecution in various fields. The target of that chase is me”, Declared Macri.

The leader of Together for Change traveled to Córdoba to present his book First time and there he gave a series of interviews.

News in development.

JPE