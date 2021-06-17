“This is the most important election since the return to democracy.” Thus, with that phrase, Mauricio Macri began the first minute of his speech in Mendoza, on the cold afternoon of this Thursday, during the presentation of his book First time in that province.

.“We define if we are going to continue living in democracy and freedom or in autocracy, the elegant way of saying loss of liberties and republican coexistence, “Macri added to the expression, which sounded like a harangue in the face of the 2021 elections.

In that sense, the former president and benchmark of Together for Change – already thinking about 2023 with this trip – said that Argentina “It has a closed gangster system” where “only poorer people are generated.”

“You have to dare to transform that reality. We tried for four years and we were successful in some things and not in others. I put in this book the things that worked and those that did not so that we do not repeat paths that I tried to explore and I did not succeed, no matter how much I think ’15 is not going to have anything to do with ’23“, He said.

In a message that was read in a domestic political key – facing the September PASO – he added: “Beyond the nuances that we have here inside, we are the change or we are nothing“.

And he pointed to Kirchnerism: “This government is an army of demolition because not only did they not fix what we couldn’t fix – and that they supposedly came to do it – but they are untying, destroying, the things that we did manage to work. “

Reinforcing the initial concept of “democracy or autocracy”, Macri assured that “ldemocracies are no longer in crisis due to coups d’état “, and that “Democracy is no longer lost because one day tanks appear.”

“What exists,” he continued with the idea, “is that from within the democratic system, rulers violate small freedoms every day and one day they break you and you have no more system.”

Mauricio Macri’s presentation had a question-answer format before young people in the audience. Against the background of the presentation of the book, the leader traveled to Mendoza -province in which he won in 2019- to meet with the head of the UCR, Alfredo Cornejo, and with the governor, Rodolfo Suárez.

In one of the questions, when asked about education and “the new jobs of the future” linked to technology, the PRO leader pointed out to the teachers’ unions: “We have to get out of this entrenched mafia corporate block also in educational organizations that do so much damage in renovation “.

Full: “What happened to the university rebellion? How can it be that no one has come out to complain about not being present? “.

