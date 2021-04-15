Former President Mauricio Macri on Thursday criticized the “improvisation and ineptitude” of the Government “in handling the pandemic”, He assured that they generate “anguish and anger” and demanded that the schools remain open.

He did so through his Twitter account, at a time when criticism for the suspension of face-to-face classes ordered by President Alberto Fernández grew hour by hour.

“Improvisation and ineptitude, also in handling the pandemic, have generated anguish and anger in Argentines. There is no doubt that schools must remain open. My support for the City to act by enforcing its Constitution and its autonomy, “Macri wrote.

Macri believes that schools should remain open as it is and thus he let it transcend. “Alberto Fernández does not have the authority to close the City’s schools”, said the former president as he was able to reconstruct Clarion.

For Macri, there is no possibility that the City of Buenos Aires recognizes that Fernández has the power to close Buenos Aires schools. And for that reason, he expressed his full support to Larreta, whatever the path the head of government decides to take. “The Constitution and autonomy must be enforced“said the former president.

What could be the City’s ways for schools to stay open? Two are shuffled: go to Justice or Congress. Macri considers that the decision announced by Fernández is, in simple terms, illegal and Justice can settle the discussion.

As he knew Clarion, Rodríguez Larreta is determined to go to court to try to resist the measures ordered by Fernández, which also extend the restriction of movement between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. and prohibit recreational, social, cultural, sports and religious activities in closed places.

It will be a new presentation of the Buenos Aires government in the courts after September, when it appealed to the Judiciary for cutting co-participation funds.

The President’s decision to suspend face-to-face classes triggered a wave of questioning, which in a few minutes was translated into strong cacerolazos and demonstrations against the Government.

Palermo, Núñez, Belgrano, Barracas and Flores were the first Buenos Aires neighborhoods where metallic noise was heard the most from houses and buildings.

But as the minutes passed, almost the entire district of CABA joined the demonstration. Some with horns, whistles, or just the palms of their hands.

