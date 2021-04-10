The ex-president Mauricio Macri He underwent the coronavirus test this Saturday and confirmed that he was not infected despite maintaining close contact with a PRO deputy who is transiting the disease.

“The swab was done with a negative result“, revealed sources of his surroundings before the consultation of Clarion.

In addition, they specified that the former president “feel good” So what “has no symptoms” of the illness.

Macri had to initiate preventive isolation last Wednesday, after participating in a meeting with the leader of Together for Change Alex Campbell, who later confirmed that he was infected with Covid-19 again.

The meeting with Buenos Aires referents

Strictly speaking, it was a meeting that Macri led with several JxC leaders from Buenos Aires.

Some of those present were Lucas Delfino, Undersecretary of Federal Urban Cooperation of the Buenos Aires Government; Martiniano Molina, former mayor of Quilmes, and Alejandro Finocchiaro, former Minister of Education.

As Clarín reconstructed, Campbell decided to undergo a rapid test that same day because, after the meeting, they informed him that his wife had tested positive.

“After having close positive contact with COVID-19 by my wife, I decided not to wait and swab and the result is positive for me too (for the second time),” said the Buenos Aires deputy on Twitter.

Immediately Macri decided to initiate a preventive isolation and, as indicated by the health protocols, this Saturday he underwent a swab whose result was negative.

It is that the former President was sitting next to Campbell, as can be seen in the images that circulated of the meeting.

Mauricio Macri isolated due to close contact with coronavirus.

At that meeting, Macri learned about the situation in the Buenos Aires territory. He listened to several of the referents of the space called “La Territorial”.

“We told him about our project to recover the Province of Buenos Aires and the destiny of Argentina,” said Campbell after the meeting.

Campbell’s previous contagion

In June of last year, Campbell was also with coronavirus and had to isolate himself. And before the diagnosis was confirmed, he participated in a meeting with Maria Eugenia Vidal.

Mauricio Macri, María Eugenia Vidal and Axel Campbell.

Finally, the former Buenos Aires governor later confirmed that she had been infected with the disease.

On that occasion, the JxC legislator decided to take the test for having maintained contact with people around the mayor of Lomas de Zamora, Martin Insaurralde, who was passing the disease.