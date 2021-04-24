Former President Mauricio Macri claims the figure of Domingo Faustino Sarmiento whenever he can. He did so in many of his acts as President linked to education and he continues to do so now as an opposition leader, in times in which he demands for face-to-face classes in schools amid the tense relationship between the national government and that of the City due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

Is considered a “fanatic” of the Argentine hero and now even participates in a virtual course led by political scientist Laura Alonso, who during her tenure was the head of the Anti-Corruption Office, now one of the most active activists of Together for Change in social networks.

“As I am a fan of Domingo Faustino Sarmiento, several weeks ago I started the excellent online course that Laura Alonso is teaching about the trips that Sarmiento made when he was 34 years old, the ideas that he adopted in each place he visited and his legacy,” said Macri from your account on Facebook.

The former president stressed that the course “consists of 8 classes. Each one is a discovery that increase my respect for that man“.

Macri does not participate in the zoom through which Alonso teaches the classes, although he even evaluated joining another name. Alonso records each of the encounters and sends them to him, like the rest of the students.

“He watches the videos and we exchange messages. We talk about Sarmiento and his travels,” Alonso told Clarion.

The former official also stressed that Macri “is embarrassed to rediscover Sarmiento,” and added: “He discovered a Sarmiento that nobody told us“.

The eight virtual meetings on Sarmiento take place in the format of a weekly class and have as their axis the trips that Sarmiento made through Europe, Africa (Algeria) and the United States, when he was 34 years old.

Laura Alonso teaches the course on Domingo Faustino Sarmiento.

“Sarmiento lived many lives in one and you will be able to appreciate it in this course. His work had and still has today, a fundamental impact on education and in many other areas of the State administration, “says Alonso in his introductory text to the course.

It is a review of Sarmiento’s experiences in his travels through Montevideo and Rio de Janeiro, Spain, France, Algeria, Italy, Germany, the United States between 1845 and 1847.

“In addition to Sarmiento’s trips, we make our own trip“, says Alonso.

Macri’s participation in the Sarmiento course occurs in the midst of the former president’s claim for the continuity of face-to-face classes at the AMBA, after Alberto Fernández decreed his suspension amid the increase in infections due to the second wave of coronavirus .

At the same time, I cannot help but regret the attitude and the outbursts of the authorities of the Province of Buenos Aires and that of the teaching unions that make political use of the situation and act against the students for whom they say they work. – Mauricio Macri (@mauriciomacri) April 19, 2021

Macri also joined the dispute between the national government and that of the City and congratulated Horacio Rodríguez Larreta for having held the face-to-face classes: “I also want to congratulate the City Government that, with scientific data and decision, defended education” Macri noted from Twitter.