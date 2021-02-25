In the midst of the VIP vaccination scandal that shakes the national government, Mauricio Macri expressed his support for the campaign carried out by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta in the City of Buenos Aries.

“I want to manifest my support for Horacio and the City Government’s vaccination plan, which is transparent, fair and equitable, “the former president of the nation tweeted.

JPE