The ex-president Mauricio Macri He told this Sunday in a post on his social networks that during his last trip to Miami, last week, he was vaccinated against the coronavirus. Macri had traveled to the United States to speak at a seminar on “Defense of Democracy in the Americas” organized by the Inter-American Institute for Democracy.

According to the former president, he was immunized with the single-dose vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson. “While in the US I was able to verify that vaccines are applied anywhere, from beaches to shopping centers, and even in pharmacies. I myself have been able to apply Johnson’s single-dose vaccine in a pharmacy, “he wrote on his Facebook.

According to sources close to the former president, The president was immunized last Wednesday, a day before returning to Argentina. After a visit to a pharmacy, where he had to buy a series of medicines. In that place they immunized against the coronavirus. “He made the queue and when it was his turn he was vaccinated. It was a very simple procedure,” they said in his surroundings.

Today Macri is 62 years old and addresses in the City and Province of Buenos Aires. For his age, in both districts it would already enter the vaccination scheme.

After immunization, he found out Clarion, the former president did not have discomfort or the symptoms that sometimes appear after the application of one of the vaccines. As he traveled without his family, his wife Juliana Awada was not immunized.

In the post he wrote on his social networks, Macri He took the opportunity to question the official strategy on vaccination and the restrictions applied by the Government of Alberto Fernández. “Let us remember that Argentina could have had millions of vaccines at its disposal that it did not know how to negotiate. These are difficult times for Argentina and the region. The pandemic exposed the will of many governments to manipulate the system to seek impunity and perpetuate themselves in power. (Generally, both things come together). We have to be vigilant, defend justice and not give up, at nothing. ”

At the seminar organized by the Interamerican Institute for Democracy in Miami, from which he returned last Thursday, Macri had targeted “populism” in the region. “It strikes our country and the continent. It curtails freedom of expression, attacks the independence of the judiciary and proclaims itself as a defender of the people to justify all kinds of abuses,” he said.