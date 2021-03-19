The book ‘Primer tiempo’, by former Argentine president Mauricio Macri, exhibited in a Buenos Aires bookstore, on March 17, 2021. RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

Mauricio Macri is back. The former president jumps back onto the political field in the same way that his great enemy, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, did: with a book. If hers was called Sincerely, although not entirely sincere, Macri’s is called First time. Which gives an idea that the former president hopes to enjoy a second half, a second chance to “transform Argentina.”

The man who in 2019 was defeated by the Peronist duo of the Fernández family, Alberto and Cristina, presented his book (which, according to the publisher, already has 70,000 copies thanks to the pre-sale) before a faithful and dedicated public. The Buenos Aires Convention Center, at half capacity due to the pandemic, erupted in applause when Macri said that “Kirchnerism is the terminal form of populism” and predicted that after the failure of the current government would come “twenty years of reforms and prosperity” .

Mauricio Macri occasionally resorted to demagoguery (such as when he said that his policies would have allowed “that in Argentina there were now vaccines for everyone”), but he focused his message on justifying the errors of his mandate and highlighting the successes. “We learned from mistakes and we will not make them again,” he said. The current crisis under a Peronist government also meant, according to him, a “learning” for Argentine society.

In the chapter dedicated to economic failure, the fundamental cause of his defeat against the Fernándezes, he acknowledges that there were mistakes. But he concludes that he should not be severe with himself, because he could not do more with the ruin that Cristina Fernández de Kirchner left him. “When we assumed the Government, Argentina was in asymptomatic bankruptcy,” he said on Thursday night, during the presentation ceremony.

The former president did not clarify if he planned to run for the 2023 presidential elections, although the electoral tone of the presentation gave some clue on the matter. He insisted that many things had been achieved during his tenure, including a transparent administration and an attitude that was respectful of judicial independence (objections could be raised on the second point), and that there was an urgent need to resume the path of reforms. Argentina had to open up to world trade, he said, and turn it back into the “giant” that it was a century ago.

Mauricio Macri is no longer the undisputed leader of macrismo. The ex-governor of Buenos Aires, María Eugenia Vidal; the head of Government of the city of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta; and the former Security Minister, Patricia Bullrich, have presidential aspirations. What could happen to Macri as to his arch-enemy Fernández de Kirchner: he arouses great enthusiasm, but also great rejection, which makes it difficult to achieve an electoral majority. In any case, Macri maintains an intense emotional connection with his people. He was the leader of a very hopeful movement for many Argentines and even in the last months of his mandate, when everything was bitter and winning reelection was clearly impossible, he gathered millions of people in the streets.

The event was supported by brief filmed interventions by telematic guests (among them Mario Vargas Llosa, Fernando Savater, Julio María Sanguinetti, Pilar Rahola, Juan José Campanella) who, after the corresponding praise for the book and its author, asked a question. Sanguinetti, former president of Uruguay, wanted to know when the “second half” of macrismo would begin. “The second half has already started,” proclaimed Macri, “you have to jump onto the court.”

