Former President Mauricio Macri distanced himself this Wednesday on the decision of Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simón to request political asylum in Uruguay. The macrista legal adviser and operator is being investigated for alleged “harassment” of Cristóbal López and has a request to international capture.

“He informed me, I was surprised. I do not agree, but I understand. I listen to (Estela de) Carlotto who says that I have to go to prison, it is something that affects. I trust that although there are judges who oscillate in the Argentine institutional system, I trust the end of the road, “said Macri in dialogue with The voice.

He added: “There is clearly a persecution towards my person, towards my family and towards my former officials; particularly in this case that Cristóbal López invented in which he accuses former officials of trying to recover the taxes from Argentines that he illegitimately appropriated ”.

In the last hours, Judge Maria Servini declared Rodríguez Simón in absentia and issued an appeal so that the corresponding authorities of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay “very urgently proceed to the location of Fabián Jorge Rodríguez Simón and their departure from that country is prohibited “.

.The file began with the complaint Fabian De Sousa, Cristóbal López’s partner in the Indalo Group, and there it is investigated whether “cases of corruption had been imported through which, with functional abuse and diversion of interests, they would have produced economic damages both to individuals and to the national patrimony, with the aim of leading to the collapse of the companies members of that group for its liquidation and sale at a low price “”.

“I will not return to Argentina until the persecution against me stops. I have well-founded fears that if I did, I would be unduly deprived of my freedom, with danger to my personal safety, in the framework of legal cases rigged as a pretext to imprison me, “said Rodríguez Simón, who was denounced by government legislators for his alleged participation in the so-called “judicial table”.

This Wednesday, Elisa Carrió defended “Pepín” in an exclusive dialogue with Clarín: “This was coming, they are looking for a prisoner.”

“This cause is very serious, because the complainants are thieves. Cristóbal López and Fabián De Sousa are thieves and will always be. So, I can have many differences with “Pepín”, and I have them in other things, but he is the guy who put his face to the game and made them pay taxes. I myself denounced before the AFIP, “said the referent of the Civic Coalition.

He added: “Beyond my differences in other things or their roles, persecuting those who make thieves pay taxes makes no sense. I believe that Servini is an honest judge, but even Alberto Abad is cited, the best public official of Argentine history. It seems to me a notorious injustice. I am not going to discuss the decision of the judges. I will always appear, and I will never ask for asylum, Is it clear? But it is a right that he has. “

Macri, on the other hand, stated in the interview with the Cordovan media that the government of Alberto Fernández “is the closest thing to a demolition army”. And he considered that it is him and not Cristina Fernández a “victim” of lawfare.

