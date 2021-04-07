Former president Mauricio Macri will have to preventively isolate himself after maintaining contact with a leader of Together for Change who was infected with coronavirus. For now, it is unknown if he also has the disease.

Macri was meeting with Alex Campbell, the deputy for the province of Buenos Aires, who confirmed that he tested positive in the swab.

“After having close positive COVID-19 contact from my wife, I decided not to wait and swab and the result is positive for me too (for the second time). Please, let’s continue taking care of ourselves, and in the event of any symptoms or possible contact, let’s take the test accordingly, “said Campbell through his Twitter account.

The deputy participated this Wednesday in a meeting led by Mauricio Macri with more than a dozen references from Together for Change in the Buenos Aires territory.

“We told him about our project to recover the Province of Buenos Aires and the destiny of Argentina,” said Campbell after the meeting.

The former President even sat next to the legislator, as can be seen in the images that were released from the meeting.

Others present at that conclave were Lucas Delfino, Santiago Mac Goey, Martiniano Molina, Alejandro Finocchiaro, Ezequiel Pazos, Santiago Medrano and Gastón DiCastelnuovo, among others.

The contagion past with María Eugenia Vidal

In June of last year, Campbell was also with coronavirus and had to isolate himself. Even before confirming the diagnosis, he participated in a meeting with former governor María Eugenia Vidal who later confirmed that she had been infected with the disease.

On that occasion, the JxC legislator decided to take the test for having maintained contact with people around the mayor of Lomas de Zamora, Martin Insaurralde, who was passing the disease.

News in development

