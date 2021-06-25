Former President Mauricio Macri affirmed that when they came to the national government, the current Vice President Cristina Kirchner “managed the disc jockey and catering”, and assured that Kirchnerism “never” left power.

“This election is so important because our freedom is at stake,” insisted the former president, who said from Together for Change they will “take care of the vote.”

However, he warned that “if they (because of the ruling party) advance” they will have a majority and Argentina is left “without an independent attorney, everyone will be on probation.”

In an interview with TN, Macri indicated that “some bet a lot that there would be dialogue” with the arrival of Alberto Fernández to the Government. “Others did not believe much in that. I did not believe much because I knew the characters in question. I had the illusion and that is why I endorse that there are people and bridges,” he added.

Macri boasted of having ended the government after 92 years that no one ended Peronism in the opposition. “On top of this wild version of Peronism, very undemocratic, which is Kirchnerism,” he added.

The former president ironic that during his tenure he had “Mrs. Kirchner who handled the disc jockey and catering.” “This story that because of us it returned … it never left, she always managed the majority of the Chamber of Deputies, Senators, governors, mayors and unions.”

“Kirchnerism was in control of the system. We entered as if through a window because Aníbal Fernández appeared and twisted reality. If there had been another candidate for governor I would never have become president“, he indicated.

When analyzing his government management, Macri said: “We did many good things and others that did not work, but it was the prologue of the change. If we do a good ’21, a 23 is totally different from ’15 and 20 years start from there. of growth without populism and with work “.

In this section of the interview, the PRO leader insisted on the importance of the next legislative elections.

“If in this election we do not set a limit and make a good choice, with the special majorities they will alter all the systems,” he said.

Macri relativized the controversy generated by the visit of judges to Quinta de Olivos when he was being investigated for corruption. “Let’s not speak in the plural, a judge who started because he had a commitment to the Penal Code, made a very good proposal for the Code, played tennis simultaneously several times with me because we had mutual friends,” he replied.

The businessman assured that he never participated in the cases initiated against the vice president. “But from there to all that cynicism of lawfare that nobody believes it. All the causes of Kirchnerism began before I arrived. I never got involved,” he insisted.

Asked if he is afraid of going to prison, the former head of state replied: “The reality is that the persecution they have carried out against my family has never been seen.”

Regarding whether he is afraid of the possibility that Kirchnerism seeks to imprison his children, Macri assured that “they will not be able to,” although he considered that from the ruling party “what they are doing is attacking and slandering.”

“On the other hand, they are impeccable citizens that you do not even know. They are the few children of the president that nobody knows because they never used to be the son of the president.”

Macri also responded to the recent irony of Alberto Fernández, who in a criticism of the opposition said: “Now they ask me to get the second dose of poison,” in reference to complaints about the shortage of the second dose of Sputnik V.

“They did everything wrong, unfortunately. The minimum common sense is to buy all the vaccines, and the government did not explain why it did not buy any of the American ones,” emphasized the former president.

He also reiterated his criticism of the isolation policy, arguing that “this eternal quarantine was absolute nonsense.” “What we have experienced in the last year and a half is a nightmare that does not seem to end,” he concluded.