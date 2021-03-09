For Mauricio Macri nothing changed, or so he set out to show. The criminal complaint for the IMF loan and the darts of Cristina Kirchner in her statement before the Chamber of Cassation did not affect her judicial concerns or her next and planned return to the public scene. For the founder of PRO, the cause that worries him the most is that of the Argentine Mail, because it involves his children, and that according to his eyes did not vary with the speeches of Alberto Fernández and the vice president.

If the Government sought to give him visibility with the criticism and the announcement of the debt complaint, Macri decided not to move from his plan to take care of his appearances and reappear with the presentation of his book, Primer tiempo, el Thursday next week with an act on a stage to be confirmed, possibly the City Exhibition Center. It will be his first face-to-face public exhibition since he left the Casa Rosada.

“Everything that is happening or that she (Cristina) is exacerbated is not a novelty nor does it change anything. Even when it doesn’t scream, it pushes all causes down”Transmitted one of its most trusted leaders. Of the judicial investigations, he is mainly concerned with that of the Argentine Mail, the family business whose salvage process was reactivated based on the strategy of Carlos Zannini -Treasury Attorney- and according to Macri’s point of view, the Government’s objective is to run the company to bankruptcy. His children were shareholders of SOCMA, the controlling company of the firm.

The criminal complaint for the indebtedness did not cause concern in the former president or in the former officials involved in the negotiations with the IMF for the loan of 44 billion dollars. “Zero. Nobody thought it relevant Alberto’s proposal. On the contrary, it was a bit of pity ”, they discounted near Macri that this complaint will not prosper. Critical of the government’s management and the economic outlook, for the former president it was a resource to which his successor appealed due to the lack of answers to get out of the crisis in the electoral year. “It is incredible how they do not”, He told his interlocutors privately.

The answer to the questions about the debt by Macri was in charge of Hernán Lacunza -the last Minister of Finance-, Guido Sandleris, former head of the Central Bank, and the deputy Luciano Laspina. Others, like Nicolas Dujovne, were silent.

The publication, First time, it will be in the bookstores one day before the presentation. Edited by Planeta and with the collaboration of Hernán Iglesias Illa and Pablo Avelluto, based on more than 100 hours of recorded conversations, it contains his view and “experiences” of the four years of government. “There are some pumps that will generate a lot of noise”, They sought to generate expectation.

Macri confirmed that he does not plan to be a candidate this year. His reappearance will function as a thermometer to measure the effect, agreed leaders of his sector and others more distant to his figure in Together for Change. Their degree of participation in the campaign is not defined, in the previous one with the dilemma for the hard core that maintains a high negative image at the same time, especially in the Buenos Aires suburbs, the north and south of the country. Some suggest that it promptly support candidacies in the central area of ​​the country and some cities in the interior of the province. Either way they discount that Kirchnerism will bring it into the discussion. “But Mauricio he is not going to get in the ring”, They insist in their Vicente López offices.

The founder of PRO publicly criticizes the Government on specific issues, participates in virtual meetings of the national table and tries to have interference in the assembly of the lists, a discussion in progress in the PRO and the opposition coalition. Macri encourages Patricia Bullrich to head the ballot in the City, which collides with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s intention to locate a leader of his nucleus in that place and identified with his less confrontational style. In the province of Buenos Aires, like the rest, Macri awaits the definition of María Eugenia Vidal. It will also try to influence other districts such as Córdoba, Santa Fe, Entre Ríos and Mendoza.

Look also