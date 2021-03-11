Former president Mauricio Macri launched this Thursday the pre-sale of his book “First time”, which reviews the four years of his mandate and seems to point to the search for a new period in 2023.

“This book is the result of more than a year of reflections on my presidency. In its pages I tell the story as I lived it. It is the chronicle of our achievements and the hard battles we had to fight against populism. It is the account of our successes but also of our mistakes and, above all, of what we learned together on this first trip to an Argentina of respect, freer, more modern and democratic “, Macri says to review the book that was put on sale in Mercado Libre.

And he adds: “First time is an invitation to renew the commitment that millions of Argentines have with Change, with progress and integration into a world that offers us opportunities and challenges that we have the obligation to take advantage of. It is my thanks to those who honored with the opportunity to carry out the most fascinating task of my life. ”

The former president assured that the publication is, mainly, “a way to continue the dialogue with each of the Argentines who are not resigned to living in a society without a future for their children.”

“The first half is over but the game continues. And winning it depends on everyone,” he closes.

