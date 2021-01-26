Mauricio Macri launched a foundation, which bears his name, from which they will promote programs on education, amid the controversy over the return to face-to-face classes during the 2021 school year.

The former president celebrated the birth of the foundation on Tuesday with a text that he published on networks, where he pointed out the importance of education, and criticized the government and the unions.

“We have to assume that education is too important to leave to ministers and shop stewards alone. They cannot be the owners of the future of millions of people, “he said.

He already added: “We hope that everyone can contribute knowledge and opinions, but the voice of families, which represent their children in their demands and wishes, should be the one that sounds loudest, the listen more carefully, the most respected “.

“We are not like this because of the pandemic. We are like this because of the lack of government who made a sequence of wrong decisions on almost every issue that they made us miss a full year of schools. The damage caused to the students is unforgivable and perhaps irreparable, “Macri said in his text.

Days ago, the former President published an open letter through social networks to ask that “schools be opened”, in addition to questioning the Government and the teachers’ unions for opposing the presence.

After the announcement by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta of the return to the classrooms for February 17 and the union resistance, from the PRO and Together for Change they came out to ask that the return be guaranteed.

Among the areas of work of the Mauricio Macri Foundation, the item “Education for the future” stands out, from which a look “to the future” is proposed, as well as preparing “our young people for the challenges of a world in constant change” .

The foundation will also carry out the “educational leadership program”, to train “directors and directors of schools of all levels”, which was born as part of the Network of Learning Schools that María Eugenia Vidal implemented in the Province.

There are many former presidents who take refuge in Congress to obtain jurisdiction and judicial immunity. And there is a single former president who from the plains set up a foundation to improve the education of our young people. pic.twitter.com/zBqVXKWKZM – Ivan Petrella (@ipetrella) January 26, 2021

The space launched by the former head of state will formally present the plan to provide tools to school directors. Then it will be the turn of the plan “Argentine Masters”, which “rewards innovative educational projects that during 2020 managed to successfully sustain educational continuity”.

In addition to education, they will also sign up for the “Innovation with social impact, supporting entrepreneurs, projects and initiatives that promote the use of technology to improve people’s quality of life “.

And the “Climate change and environment, promoting sustainable development and environmental education as pillars for caring for the environment “.

