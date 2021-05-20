As soon as he left his public silence behind, Mauricio Macri sought to remove the possibility of being a candidate in the next legislative elections. He was never enthusiastic about Congress, even less after he was president, and he also tried show oneself as the opposite of Cristina Kirchner and other former officials on the need to obtain privileges to stay safe from eventual arrest.

The international arrest warrant for Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simón, his judicial adviser who requested political asylum in Uruguay, added to the Government’s objective of displacing the acting Attorney Eduardo Casal, reopened the debate in the previous definition of the lists, although Macri in principle ratified his decision not to go for a legislative bench.

“He is not going to be a candidate, Mauricio does not need jurisdiction”His closest leaders assured this Thursday, beyond the concern about the scenario of “pressure” from the Government to Justice according to the gaze of the founder of the PRO. “If they manage to put an arbitrary, militant attorney, we are all on probation”Macri told radio Miter from Córdoba, where he traveled to present his book.

“Pepín’s asylum request should not affect him, there are no elements in the case. He disagrees but understands it, because he believes that the tendency to restrict judicial independence is real. Government pressure will be redoubled to find guilty, “said another member of Macri’s circle. Judge María Servini is investigating Rodríguez Simón for alleged “financial harassment and suffocation” of the Indalo Group companies, and the list of defendants includes the former president himself and former officials such as José Torello, Mario Quintana, Alberto Abad and Leandro Cuccioli.

Rodríguez Simón’s strategy caused discomfort in Together for Change. “We are equated with Kirchnerism with the ‘lawfare’, with an international arrest warrant for a cause that was not upheld, ”roared a PRO leader. María Eugenia Vidal and Miguel Pichetto expressed it publicly, while Elisa Carrió came out to defend him.

From the saga versions circulated about the possible candidacy of Macri in the City, although close to him they discarded it. Some left the Cordoba open possibility, the determining province for his arrival at the Casa Rosada in 2015 and the comeback between the PASO and the generals in 2019, and in which senators are elected this year. “He analyzed it last year, but now he said no “, they also dismissed.

Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simón, Macri’s judicial advisor, with an international arrest warrant.

Macri said that he thinks about going to live in that district: “It is a place where populism could not enter”. He is evaluating buying a house in Potrerillo de Larreta, a country house in Alta Gracia where he usually stays, although in principle not for electoral reasons and even then they would not give him the time to appear there this year.

During his visit to Córdoba, Macri maintained a lunch with Gustavo Santos, Oscar Aguad, Héctor Baldassi, Luis Juez, Laura Rodríguez Machado, Rodrigo de Loredo and other local leaders of Together for Change. At no time did he speak of his own candidacy. “The ideal would be to put together a unit list. If we do not have to set clear rules of the game and go to a STEP ”, he said about the intern in that province.

“Penally it is calm. The concern is with the cause of the Post and it is not personal but for their children. In that case, the jurisdictions would not make sense either, ”Macri’s inclination to not be a candidate was reinforced by a former official aware of the judicial investigations, in reference to the bankruptcy request of Correo Argentino, which could complicate the family members of the SOCMA board of directors. controlling company.

Far from political retirement, Macri will continue to present the book Primer Tiempo and will seek to impose himself on the pressed by the definition of the lists, in the City (he promotes Patricia Bullrich to head the ballot) and the province of Buenos Aires -both in a discussion with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta- and other cases such as Córdoba, where he encourages his former minister Santos.

