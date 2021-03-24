Former President Mauricio Macri reappeared in a television interview less than a week after presenting his book First time, where he expresses criticism of Kirchnerism.

“Argentina has severe problems facing a transformation. Many are afraid of opening up to the world. The only thing they have achieved is that it is a permanent factory to generate new poor people. This is the last populist government that Argentina will have.” pointed out, interviewed in LN +.

And he insisted: “I failed when I handed over the command to a populist government. Another turning back is a frustration. But sometimes I think that it is necessary to take two steps forward and another one back to come out with force.”

“The crack is values, not people,” he said when he was compared with Cristina Kirchner and pointed to their differences of opinion regarding the release of prisoners. “How do we release criminals who kill honest Argentines? How can you dialogue with someone who thinks that criminals should be released?”, He launched to finish: “The Patria Institute is the crack.”

“Kirchnerism has kidnapped Peronism 20 years ago, who came with the intention of breaking the system,” said the former president and then clarified a sentence in his book, where he wrote that the vice president “is not well.” “Cristina has no contact with reality,” he said he meant with those words. “She generates her truth and then repeats it with strength and leadership that generates many people to believe her and follow her. As with lawfare,” he explained.

“I am very clear that Cristina wants me in prison, but I am very calm,” he added.

“What could I have done to prevent us from going back? I turn around and try to explain that this was going to happen,” was the former president’s first reflection on his electoral defeat.

“One of the criticisms I make of myself is that I did not focus on the inheritance I received, I put my strength in another issue,” said Macri, who had not spoken on television since he was a candidate in 2019.

In the last hours, a photo of the former president in the framework of a new virtual meeting between the leaders of his political space, went viral on social networks and caused internal controversy.

The image of the former president with a sleepy face and connected from his room, with Juliana Awada in the background, transcended the fortnightly meeting held by the opposition leaders, among which were, in addition to the former president, Patricia Bullrich, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Martín Lousteau, Mario Negri and Alfredo Cornejo, among others.

Macri had presented his book on Thursday 18 at a ceremony at the Exhibition Center, with the presence of former officials and a good part of the leadership of the opposition coalition. There he left a message for the inmate of the space and, even though he assured that he will not be a candidate, at times he gave a speech with a campaign tone.

The presentation brought together from central men of his government who had been imprisoned such as Marcos Peña, Gabriela Michetti and Nicolás Dujovne, with the referents of the PRO and members of the national table Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, María Eugenia Vidal, Patricia Bullrich, Diego Santilli and Cristian Ritondo , among others.

