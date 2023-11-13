Mauricio Macri during an event in his honor at the Alberto J Armando stadium, home of Boca Juniors, in December 2015. Amilcar Orfali (LatinContent via Getty Images)

Mauricio Macri has returned to the fray. With one foot in the candidacy of the far-right Javier Milei for the second round on November 19, the former Argentine president (2015-2019) has just put the other in the place from where he catapulted his political career: the Club Atlético Boca Juniors. Macri announced this Monday that he will run as vice president of the football club in the elections on December 2. The election has already taken on the flavor of an epic battle. In front of him, Macri will have the current vice president from Boca, one of the architects of his sporting success and also one of his great enemies: Juan Román Riquelme.

“I never dreamed of joining the management of the club again,” Macri announced at a press conference. He spoke accompanied by Andrés Ibarra, an economist who was his minister both in the city of Buenos Aires and in the national government, and who will now run for the presidency of Boca Juniors. “Having the support of Boca’s most successful president is an honor,” said Ibarra, “we are going to recover the lost glory and put Boca among the five largest clubs in the world.” Macri did not take long to launch himself against Riquelme: “I cannot abandon Boca to arbitrariness, authoritarianism, arrogance. “On that path, our beloved Boca has no future.”

Boca Juniors was Macri’s great springboard to reach Casa Roasda. He was president of the club between 1995 and 2007, 12 years in which he turned Boca into one of the winningest teams in South American soccer. The modern history of the team cannot be explained without Macri: under his command, it won two Intercontinental Cups – against Real Madrid in 2000 and AC Milan in 2003 – and won four of the six Copa Libertadores in its history. The last one, achieved in 2007, was won while Macri was running as mayor of the city of Buenos Aires. Macri won, was head of government of the capital for eight years, between 2007 and 2015, and president of Argentina for the following four years. Meanwhile, he maintained control over Boca.

The train crashed in 2019. In October of that year, with popularity at rock bottom and inflation on the rise, Macri became the first president of Argentine democracy to run for re-election and lose it; In December, his candidate lost the elections in Boca to a formula that had Riquelme as vice president. In an election that recorded the largest historical call for members to vote, Macri lost control of the club that he had managed for 23 years.

Boca Juniors fans cover their faces with masks with the image of Juan Román Riquelme doing his iconic celebration, in Buenos Aires, in November 2019. Rodrigo Valle (Getty Images)

As vice president of Jorge Ameal, a former ally of Macri, Riquelme became the strong man of professional football, in charge of all sporting decisions. His management had ups and downs: the team won six local titles in these four years, but could not win an international tournament again. His like-minded people credit him with having trained many youth players and returning the club identity to one of the most popular teams in the country; His detractors criticize his improvisation in decisions – he hired five coaches in four years – and the team’s poor play. “We will be less bad than the others,” Riquelme even said to the critics who demanded that he improve his game while his team was champion.

Riquelme is a holy word in the La Boca neighborhood. A youth who dribbled against Real Madrid’s Galacticos in the intercontinental victory of 2000 and a captain who returned from Europe at the peak of his career to win the Copa Libertadores in 2007, many Boca fans put him in competition block by block as the greatest reference in the team. Argentine football against Diego Maradona or Lionel Messi. Retired from football in 2015, he had a bit of both: with Messi he shared the total vision on the field; with Maradona, the self-confidence. He has not confirmed what position he will seek in the elections, but he has already criticized Macri, calling Boca members to reflect: “Do you want to continue being a football club or be used for politics?”

Riquelme was the famous player for Macri’s Boca who won 16 titles in 12 years, but also his terror. Fans still remember a goal against River in 2001, which he celebrated with his hands behind his ears pointing to Macri’s box, and how the president let him leave for Barcelona a year later because he thought his financial expectations were too high. . Also how the renewal of his contract a decade later, now a veteran captain, precipitated the resignation of the Macristas who opposed it.

In what seemed like the worst year of his political career, Macri has returned for everything. His electoral alliance was left out of the presidential competition, but the former president has lined up behind the ultra Javier Milei, who hopes to defeat Peronism in the national elections next Sunday; and he managed to impose his cousin, Jorge, as mayor of Buenos Aires in the last elections. He now goes for Riquelme in the final round of a fight that has been going on for decades.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the region.