In an intervention in Miami with the outgoing resident of Ecuador, Lenin Moreno, Mauricio Macri charged hard this Wednesday against the Alberto Fernández administration, calling it part of the populism “that plagues the region.” And he also accused him of persecuting judges to his family and his person.

Macri participated this Wednesday in Florida in the seminar “Defense of Democracy in the Americas” organized by the Inter-American Institute for Democracy. He arrived there this Wednesday accompanied by his former secretary of Strategic Affairs Fulvio Pompeo, and he was in addition to Lenin Moreno, along with former presidents such as Andrés Pastrana, from Colombia, and Luis Guillermo Solis, among others.

He made a short speech and said he wanted to talk about three current challenges. Of the “unprecedented technological disruption in humanity, created with artificial intelligence”. The second he mentioned is the “emergence of autocracies that come to dispute” the place and power “of democracies.” And the third, he said, is “populism, which plagues the continent and my country.”

Mauricio Macri in Miami this Wednesday, May 5, spoke of populism, and charged against the government of Alberto Fernández. Beside you the outgoing president of Ecuador.

He pointed out that democracies no longer die from a coup, but that there are leaders who win elections and begin to “corrode the system, attack judicial independence and justify all kinds of abuses.”

In that sense, he said that his former Minister of Justice Germán Garavano and the former ambassador to the OAS, Paula Bertol, had presented complaints to the OAS for the Argentine institutional quality, where he said judges are being persecuted “my family and me.”

“Last year I said that populism was more dangerous than the coronavirus. Now I say that there is something more serious, populism driving a health crisis.

This Wednesday’s seminar is conducted by former Bolivian Minister Carlos Sánchez Berzain. Macri has a date alone with Lenin Moreno, strongly opposed to the Fernández administration.

News in development.