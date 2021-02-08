Mauricio Macri it is memorable. They have close to him that he remembers each successful date in his stage as president of Boca, that he is clear when each milestone in his cycle as head of the Buenos Aires government was and that he knows what happened every day in his four years as President of the Nation. Also remember that your last birthday always coincided with some bad news related to court records that involve you directly or indirectly.

It seems that his celebration of 62 years, this Monday, will not be the exception, according to information from front-line sources that spoke with Clarion. Justice has prepared two decisions related to cases in which the name of the former president appears, that will be communicated during the week. And more than one ally of Macri agrees that he expects a “judicial attack” in the next few hours, which reinforces what they define as an “onslaught” against the former president and former officials of his government in recent weeks.

Sources consulted by this means assure that the decisions will come from the orbit of the Dajudeco (Directorate of Judicial Assistance in Complex Crimes and Organized Crime) which, on the one hand, will define the amount of the real debt between Correo Argentino SA , a company in which the Macri family is a shareholder, and the national State. That decision, not confirmed by judicial sources, would be between this monday and tuesday.

For the other, the body in charge of wiretapping is expected to and that depends on the Supreme Court, enable access to calls made from the Presidency in the period from 2016 to 2018 , when Macri was president. Nor was it officially confirmed from the Courts.

As published Clarion , the claim arises from Carlos Beraldi, the lawyer for Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and Fabián de Sousa, Cristóbal López’s partner, who await a decision from Chamber III of the Criminal Cassation Chamber, after Macri’s defense filed appeals against the decision of the first instance judge María Servini de Cubría to enable the telephone crossover.

In that cause Investigation of alleged pressure from the Macri government to the Justice for the opening of files for tax evasion to the Indalo Groupby De Sousa and Cristóbal López. One of the complaints is against Oil Combustibles for a fraud of $ 8,000 million to the detriment of the AFIP.

Close to Macri they do not understand how, from the environment of businessman K, they link judicial decisions in cases that involve him with his term as President. They consider that it is a great armed attack against the former head of state, a “judicial attack”, citing recent complaints by Rodolfo Tailhade, deputy of the Frente de Todos, against Macri for the creation of his Foundation, and against those who worked closely with him in his government, such as deputy Fernando Iglesias, as well as Fernando De Andreis, former secretary general of the Presidency, and Fátima Micheo, former undersecretary of communication. All, according to macroism, “without any kind of support.”

Macri is in Qatar currently, as part of FIFA, in the Club World Cup that is taking place in that country, which will also host the 2022 World Cup for national teams. He traveled last Friday, he will spend his birthday there and will be back next week.

The debt of Correo Argentino SA

In what has to do with Correo Argentino SA, the Justice will announce what is the company’s real debt status, which is in bankruptcy and is part of the Socma group. of the Macri family. Unlike the case of phone calls, there is expectation in part of Macri’s environment about an endorsement of the presentation they made at the time and a calculation that places the company’s real debt between $ 500 and $ 650 million, and not in the almost $ 5000 million that the prosecutor Gabriela Boquín raised.

But there are also doubts about what they understand could be part of a new chapter in the onslaught against the former president. “They can hole it up,” say sources close to the company. And they remember that since 2017 and In the last four years, coincidentally on Macri’s birthday, there have been judicial decisions contrary to Correo Argentino SA. Of the first, they even mention, they found out before through a tweet from Cristina Kirchner, and not from the prosecutor.

When Correo Argentino was privatized in 1997, the 30-year concession was in the hands of a consortium made up of Socma (67%) and minority partners. But Private mail did not pay the fee, and the debt with the State grew until, in 2001, it reached $ 296 million and entered into bankruptcy.

In 2003, the Post was nationalized by then-President Néstor Kirchner. A root of the debt of Socma a legal case was initiated by the original balance of $ 296 million plus the interest in concept of update.

At the same time, The former owners of the Post Office filed three main claims against the State for $ 1.7 billion, another $ 500 million and for $ 120 million, plus interest, to compensate for alleged investments made.

In June 2016, when Mauricio Macri was already in the Casa Rosada, the Government and the company reached a payment agreement, according to which the Macri group should pay $ 300 million in 15 years, with an interest rate of 7%. Prosecutor Boquín rejected that proposal as “ruinous, abusive” and whose “irregular acceptance” seriously harmed the patrimony of the national State. The agreement was never approved, and the payment was not made.

The recalculation that the The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation placed the indexed debt at $ 4.7 billion as of that date, but extended until 2033 (date in which the Post would finalize the payment according to its proposal), it was situated above $ 70,000 million.

The calculation they do in the defense of Socma contrasts completely. And those close to the company assure that if the credit of the National State against Correo Argentino SA were updated to 6/28/2016, the date of the improvement of the Bankruptcy proposal, due to the punitive rate established in the postal service award contract, “the amount of $ 528,800,216 , which implies that the proposal established the payment of 56% of the updated debt, 30 times more than the 1.89% imposed by the prosecutor Gabriela Boquín “.

They add, in a text that he accessed Clarion, that “the contractual rate was the one used by the National State itself at the time of verifying its credit. Said rate and criterion used by the National State was received and approved by the verifying Receivership and later by the Bankruptcy Judge, thus becoming a Res judicata. Neither the State administration that came forward to verify in 2002 nor any subsequent administration to date questioned or challenged this criterion. “

And they add: “If instead of using the contractual rate the credit of the National State was updated by the passive rate of Banco Nación, rate usually used in legal situations with the State, the amount updated on the date of the bankruptcy proposal would amount to $ 651,321,558. That is to say that in this hypothesis the bankruptcy proposal represented the payment of a figure 23 times higher than that referred by the prosecutor. “

Socma’s order against Boquín and Zannini

During the last week the Socma group released a request to Justice published by Clarín and in which, precisely, the actions of the prosecutor Boquín, an ally of the former attorney Alejandra Gils Carbó and part of the Kirchner group Justicia Legítima, in the preventive processes of Correo Argentino and Oil Combustibles, Cristóbal López’s company are compared. . They denounced that Boquín proceeded differently depending on the case, bordering on “suspicion” and requested the Commercial Justice to investigate for alleged partiality to her and the Treasury Attorney Carlos Zannini.

In Socma they relativize Macri’s interference in the company, from which they claim he left 20 years ago, while claiming to be convinced of the “intention of the Government to make it disappear”.

