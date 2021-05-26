Mauricio Macri returned to defend this Tuesday Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simón, his former legal adviser who requested political refuge in Uruguay and on whom an extradition request by the Argentine Justice weighs.

“There is a chase, can not be argued. You are being persecuted and tried for wanting to tax money from people who misappropriated. It is absurd, “the ex-president considered in an interview with CNN.

He even denounced having been himself “subjected to a unprecedented chase in Argentina “, as well as his government team, his family and his close people.

“But we are calm, through different instances of Justice, justice will come. We are in the battle to defend the institutionality against an attempt to defend democracy in Argentina. Without freedom and without democracy, there is no future, “said Macri.

In that sense, he argued that “the pandemic has been a wonderful excuse for authoritarians and you have to set limits, because the most important thing we have to defend is democracy and everything that combats populism. “

He defended himself against the complaint for the loans requested from the International Monetary Fund, “which was to pay dollar for dollar debts that we already had and were due“.

“To say that it is money that we take outside it’s crazy”, Highlighted Macri.

He also referred to the case for alleged illegal spying on journalists, judges and politicians. He recalled that during his government “journalists could say what they wanted and the judges act freely. “

“After a month (after taking office), with the Panama Papers I appeared before the judge and at the same time proved that it was a lie. From my government absolutely nobody was spied on”, He assured.

“Democracy must be cared for every day in the small facts ”, he expressed.

Negotiation with Pfizer and lack of vaccines

That of judicial persecution was not the only accusation that the one who governed Argentina between 2015 and 2019 launched against Kirchnerism, since, in line with the complaint that Patricia Bullrich made about the negotiations with Pfizer, it also demanded answers.

“Yet there is no explanation that according. The latest lie the President has told is that Pfizer stopped selling to the world because it focused on selling to the United States, when we know that Brazil, Uruguay and Chile bought millions of Pfizer vaccines, many of which have already been delivered, and we have not received a single one, “he said.

And he added that at those doses “we had them guaranteed for the collaboration we had with them “during the investigation.

“Today we are again in a lock down, a quarantine, after having had the longest quarantine in the world last year. It generates a lot of damage, it is a very expensive tool for psychology, mental health, occupational health, and now we had to fall back into an extreme quarantine due to lack of vaccines, “he said.

And he insisted: “The Government you have to explain us why did he buy the Covax minimum quota, why we don’t have Johnson, why we don’t have Moderna, and why, mainly, we don’t have Pfizer. “

“They said that with me in the presidency the country would have 10,000 dead and we are already more than 75,000. Populism has us used to saying any barbarity, lies, slander. Systematic lying is the basic reality of populism”, Chicaneó.

In addition, he provided an explanation about his vaccination in the United States.

“While in Miami at the conference to which I was invited by Lenín Moreno, I found out that in a neighborhood pharmacy in Coral Gables, two blocks from the hotel, he was vaccinated (…) I considered that the least I could do as a contribution was go and pay for a vaccination in the United States to free someone in ArgentinaBecause it will take months for all Argentines to be vaccinated, “Macri justified himself, who had promised to inoculate himself only after the last Argentine did.

Possible presidential candidacy in 2023

Mauricio Macri avoided running directly as a candidate for the 2023 presidential elections, but he did speak of a “second half of the change”.

“I am not focused on that and there is a long way to go. Also, of course, you have to know if people are willing. What yes, I am convinced in defending democracy so that Argentines have different options to choose between those who can govern us in the right direction, not the one we are taking today, with which unfortunately we went back to the past and it almost never brings good results ”, he began.

Later, however, he announced that “there is going to be a second half of the change”, making a game with the name of the book in which he tells of his presidential experience, First half.

“Our government between 2015 and 2019 was the prologue of the change. It is somewhat paradoxical, because we had started on the right track, to travel the path of progress, why go back? “asked the former president, whom Elisa Carrió already announced that she would not support a candidacy.

Asked about the reasons that led him to defeat in 2019, he replied that it was: “because of things in which we failed, things that I did not know how to explain, expectations that I generated and I did not live up to it and that made many people doubt “.

“Many of those people who doubted and bet on the return to the past with Kirchnerism, today are learning and understanding, and that will give us the opportunity to return to power with more political support, with majorities, with an understanding, with learning from us and from the citizens, and there we are going to build that solid building of progress, which is what we all need, “he harangued as if he were already on the campaign trail.

Macri expects “an opportunity to work and demonstrate,” with the aim of “get off that road of populism, which is so harmful to countries and is devastating our beloved Latin America. “

“For me, this it will be the last government of populism in the history of Argentina“, predicted a Macri who, although he does not say it openly, is already thinking about how to return to command the Casa Rosada.

Regarding his presidency, he considered that his biggest mistake was “not having given more power to the Minister of Finance to guarantee a greater and faster reduction in the fiscal deficit. “

“It was clearly a mistake, I only gave it to him in 2017. All the economic ministers had their agenda, their impetus to save energy, infrastructure, economic development, but in a country that has no currency, the most important thing is the principle of growth, economic development and predictability, is have currency. That has to be the priority in 2023, to generate the foundations for us to have a macroeconomy, “he developed.

Also former president of Boca Juniors, Macri exemplified with a soccer phrase: “To have an economy without currency is to pretend to play soccer without a ball”.

DB