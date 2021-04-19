Former president Mauricio Macri pointed out this Monday – without naming him – against the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, and the teachers’ unions, amid the controversy between the Nation and the City for face-to-face classes.

Macri manifested himself through Twitter, a day after the Buenos Aires justice ordered to guarantee presence in schools, contrary to the DNU signed by Alberto Fernández.

“Congratulations to the parents who organized to maintain education and to the Justice that acted in defense of the Constitution of the City and enforced the law accordingly,” Macri tweeted.

At the same time, I cannot help but regret the attitude and the outbursts of the authorities of the Province of Buenos Aires and that of the teaching unions that make political use of the situation and act against the students for whom they say they work. – Mauricio Macri (@mauriciomacri) April 19, 2021

He thus referred to the presentation made by two non-governmental organizations over the weekend against Decree of Necessity and Urgency 241/21 that the President signed last week to suspend for two weeks the dictation of face-to-face classes in the City of Buenos Aires and in the Province of Buenos Aires.

After “congratulating” the Buenos Aires government, Macri added: “At the same time, I cannot help but regret the attitude and the outbursts of the authorities of the Province of Buenos Aires and that of the teachers’ unions that make a political use of the situation and act against the students for whom they say they work. “

It was, on the one hand, a criticism of Axel Kicillof, who described this Monday as “disgusting” the ruling of the Buenos Aires Justice.

“It seems disgusting to me. Justice is used in an unfair and inappropriate way to harm those who have to be cared for and someone is going to have to take responsibility for this,” said the Buenos Aires governor.

Likewise, Macri pointed to the teaching unions who, after knowing the Buenos Aires ruling, announced the strike “in defense of health, sanitary conditions and for a higher educational budget”.

News in development

AFG