Former President Mauricio Macri affirmed on Sunday night that it is Vice President Cristina Kirchner who “manages the government’s agenda” headed by Alberto Fernández.

“Argentina today is aimless. The government has no direction. The only one with an agenda is the vice president which is a personal agenda, which clearly tries to alter the institutional functioning in the country, “said Macri, interviewed by Cnn in Spanish.

He continued: “(United States President Joe) Biden himself raised it: today the world is torn between democracy and autocracy and here is a typical case in which there is a vice president in the exercise of power where she clearly manages the government’s agenda, but the only thing she is focused on is altering the institutional functioning of the country. “

In dialogue with the journalist Andrés Oppenheimer, Macri -who has just presented his book First time– He said he was “convinced” that Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner’s will be “the last populist government in our history.”

For the PRO benchmark, Kirchnerism works as a “demolition squad” and that Together for Change will win the legislative elections in October

“Populism is showing all its flaws, failing in the daily management of the country; in the country every day there is something else that does not work, they are working like a wrecking squad because not only have they not fixed the things that my government could not fix, but they have untied, they have begun to collapse the things that worked starting with foreign policy, “he said.

