In the midst of the tension over the candidacies in Together for the Change of face to the PASO, Mauricio Macri came out to clarify his role in the alliance: “I don’t fight places I don’t get into internal discussions. “

“Much has been speculated about my role this year in the process of putting together our electoral proposal. I want to be very clear: I am a consultation person from my experience, but I don’t fight places or get into internal discussions, “the former president wrote in a statement posted on his Facebook.

He expanded, along these lines: “Our leaders have experience and criteria. Sometimes they will agree with me and sometimes they will not. That’s fine. I am convinced that we are all united behind the same goal, nobody is the owner of the truth. “

With a Together for Change crossed by rough edges between “hard” and “soft”, Macri said that the future of the country “will be consolidated when a man or a woman of our coalition wins the presidency in 2023 “.

The meeting of the National Board

The Macri’s significant pronouncement It occurs days after the meeting of the National Board of JxC, which had been held last Wednesday a month after the deadline to present their candidates before the electoral Justice.

More precisely, Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta met again in the middle of the dispute for leadership and the chess of movements to impose the candidacies.

Thus, the referents of the opposition space sought zoom positions. For example, in one of the certainties expressed, they confirmed that there will be no name change: the assistants They agreed to keep Together for Change.

In addition to Macri and Rodríguez Larreta, Miguel Ángel Pichetto, Alfredo Cornejo, Mario Negri, Maximiliano Ferraro, Martín Lousteau, Cristian Ritondo and also cousin Jorge Macri, the main opponent of Diego Santilli’s nomination in the province, participated that night.

That time, María Eugenia Vidal did not attend – in isolation because she had returned from the United States – and the significant absence of Patricia Bullrich, possible rivals in the Capital.

“We have excellent leaders who can represent those millions of Argentines who see in our strength the representation of their values ​​and ideas, always as a team, respecting the diversity that always characterized us and expanding to new people who want to join this task of transforming our country, “said Macri in his statement tonight.

The reference to this extension was interpreted as a welcome to the candidacy of Facundo Manes.

He concluded: “Always it is difficult to define an electoral strategy and choose the candidates. And it is even more difficult in a coalition as large and diverse as ours, but I am sure that it will be possible to put together a team proposal with the best we have, and that we will all work from where we touch to renew the confidence of the Argentines in U.S”.

“Don’t count on me for an intern”

This Sunday, in dialogue with TN, Elisa Carrió was forceful: “If there are inmates I’m not here, don’t count on me for an inmate”, said the leader of the Civic Coalition. She was speaking to the leadership of Together for Change in the province of Buenos Aires, where the founder of the space wants to be a candidate, but sets her conditions.

A pre-candidate for deputy who intends to be head of the list, she also spoke about not wanting to get involved in “a war” or a “parricidal fight” -In reference to those who want to displace Macri- from command of space.

Former deputy Elisa Carrió warms up the intern and Mauricio Macri comes out to cool it down.

Thus Carrió overheated the disputes of the forces that make up the opposition space, which the other founder of the space now tries to appease.

DS