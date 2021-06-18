Former President Mauricio Macri asked for “forgiveness” this Friday for having said that the coronavirus was “a little more serious than the flu“.

He did it through Twitter and assured that he did not want “minimize” impact and “suffering” that caused the pandemic.

“I apologize for the mistake I made yesterday when talking about the pandemic and send my apologies to the people who were affected by this virus and their relatives. In no way do I minimize the global impact of COVID and the suffering it has caused, “the former president began his discharge.

Macri explained that what he wanted to point out “is that the disease cannot be used as a excuse for the government to advance on freedoms of the people and institutionally subjugate the republic. “

I take this tweet to clarify the meaning of my words. What I meant to say is that the disease cannot be used as an excuse for the government to advance the freedoms of the people and institutionally subjugate the republic. – Mauricio Macri (@mauriciomacri) June 18, 2021

And closed: “The pandemic does not justify the government destroying lives, the work and education of Argentines. They paralyzed the country but Argentina appears in the last position in the pandemic management ranking. “

Macri visited Mendoza to present his book Primer Tiempo and in an interview after the main event he launched the phrase that ignited the controversy: “I never believed that this flu a little more serious it is something for which one must be without sleep. “

This is how the leader of Together for Change referred to the pandemic, criticizing the national government for its health model to face it, for the lack of vaccines and for the restriction measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I am not one of those who has really believed that this flu, a little more serious, is something for which one has to be without sleep for this situationRight? “, Macri replied during the interview in which he was consulted about a statement he had made last February that he would not be vaccinated against Covid until the last Argentine did.

Shortly after the phrase went viral on social networks, from the ex-president’s environment they remarked that he did not seek to minimize the pandemic, but to criticize with that phrase the reaction of the Alberto Fernández government of going to a strict quarantine when there were very few infections in the country and what that generated, such as the violation and paralysis of freedoms, as happened in Formosa, they exemplified.

“It was necessary to comply with the protocols and bring the vaccines that had to be brought, not to paralyze or slow down the economy,” they said.