Electoral doubts

During President Alberto Ángel Fernández’s trip to Chile, the relationship with neighboring countries, vaccines and the economic situation were discussed, but there was room in the Argentine delegation to address different issues of internal politics: the political future of Mauricio Macri , the issue of the PASO demanded by various governors, the fate of the Frente de Todos in the City of Buenos Aires and even the situation of the national Cabinet. Let’s go step by step:

To Qatar

In the Fernández administration they still do not believe Mauricio Macri that he will not be a candidate this year, when the legislative elections are disputed. Despite the fact that when the former president presented his foundation “mauriciomacri.org“He once again denied an eventual nomination for a national deputy -or a senator for Córdoba-, the current inhabitants of the Casa Rosada continue to have on their board that Macri could be a competitor. But They also observe the very high profile that Patricia Bullrich currently maintains (an absolute faithful of the former president), who does not rest for a second and is heading for a strong fight to head the list of national deputies, to the chagrin of the current strong man of CABA, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

Patricia Bullrich, increasingly active

In the Government they analyze that soon, Larreta will sit Patricia at his table: “Better that he have her as an ally than setting up a scenario that, if he was barbaric in the Buenos Aires election, could generate problems even in the 2023 presidential fight,” he reasoned in voice One of those who occupied a seat in Alberto Fernández’s delegation to Chile comes down. But going back to the Macri affair, what the Government does not know is that the former president of the Exchange is preparing suitcases to leave next week for Asia. Mauricio Macri will go again to Qatar, the Arab state that organizes the 2022 soccer world cup, as head of the FIFA Foundation. The trip will be done without his family this time and he will stay there for 7/8 days, as the conversations will haunt the “soccer world”, well away from the Argentine thread. Be careful with the VAR …

PRO Summit in Vicente López

STEP yes, STEP no

Returning to the delegation of the national government that traveled to Chile, the issue of PASO (open, simultaneous and mandatory primaries) was also discussed on the plane. As Clarín said, the idea of ​​some Peronists to suspend them is cold. But in the last hours, an idea gained ground: not to suspend them but to run them. That is, the calendar would not be STEP in August and general elections in October, but PASO in September and general elections in November, with a shorter period between primaries and final elections: 45 days. In this way, they would see that the opposition would not have much argument to oppose, since it would not imply suspension but to postpone them a little, since the vaccination would be in full in the middle of the year, even occupying some schools, those used for the election act. The novel will continue …

Alberto Fernández, Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro and Santiago Cafiero: the PASO, the theme of this political trio

The Non-Candidate

Also among the porteños who traveled, the issue of the candidate of Peronism appeared in the City where two names circulate to head in Deputies: Matías Lammens and Leandro Santoro. The minister is promoted by some “albertistas” more unionists and the Buenos Aires legislator friend of Alberto is wanted by other “albertistas” plus La Cámpora and other philo K organizations. The issue is that Lammens does not want to leave the Tourism portfolio in the midst of the crisis of the sector and bet on raising the item in a few months. And Santoro (who has expired the mandate of legislator) does not rule out playing, although without problems in the place of the list that touches him. Will Alberto’s finger decide?

Matias Lammens with Santiago Cafieron. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

The enigmatic

Finally, we close with a “enigmatic”, which is a political riddle for the amusement of the most rosqueros. Among those closest to Alberto Fernández there is talk of a minister who the President has not answered the phone for almost 5 months. Much was said about how he “nailed the check” on WhatsApp to Foreign Minister Felipe Carlos Solá, a situation that changed on this trip to Chile, where the Minister of Foreign Affairs regained air and relationship with the president. But the question now is what will happen to the enigmatic member of the Cabinet who cannot get Alberto to attend to him. What nerves …