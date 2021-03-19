Mauricio Macri reappeared with the presentation of his book First Time and started playing the second, as he said at the end, in an attempt to regain visibility at the beginning of the electoral dispute. In a ceremony at the Exhibition Center, with the presence of former officials and a good part of the leadership of the opposition coalition, the former president left a message for the internal of the space, he insisted with his criticism of the Government and populism, and even when he assured that he will not be a candidate at times, he pronounced a campaign tone speech. “In 2023 the crisis will not be asymptomatic and it will allow May Together for Change return to power with greater political support, a lesson learned and to be able to make the global reform package ”, he said before some 700 guests.

With Pablo Avelluto – one of those who shaped the book, with Hernán Iglesias Illia – as an interlocutor on stage, Macri went over the review of his government, passages from the publication and responses to the praiseworthy comments on videos by Mario Vargas Llosa, Julio Sanguinetti, Fernando Savater, Juan José Campanella and Pilar Rahola. “Kirchnerism is a final expression of populism in Argentina “, he assured, and again said that” more dangerous “than the coronavirus:” It generates the destruction of the value of the word, builds its own truth and grows as resignation advances. ” In almost an hour and a half he did not directly mention Alberto Fernández or Cristina Kirchner.

The presentation brought together from central men of his government who had been secluded as Marcos Peña, Gabriela Michetti and Nicolás Dujovne, with the PRO referents and members of the national board Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, María Eugenia Vidal, Patricia Bullrich, Diego Santilli and Cristian Ritondo, former ministers such as Germán Garavano, Luis Etchevehere and Oscar Aguad, legislators, mayors, other former officials such as Mario Quintana, Francisco Cabrera and Paula Bertol, his running mate Miguel Pichetto, others who followed close to him and organized the event such as Fernando De Andreis and Hernán Lombardi.

There was less presence of radicals: Alfredo Cornejo, the Mendoza governor Rodolfo Suárez, Mario Negri, Martín Lousteau -they had come to cross paths in the Córdoba internal-, José Cano and Luis Petri, among others, and Gerardo Morales, Gustavo Valdés and Ernesto Sanz were absent with warning. Another notable absence was that of Elisa Carrió: for the Civic Coalition were Maximiliano Ferraro and Juan López. Nor were Rogelio Frigerio and Emilio Monzó, two of those questioned by the former president when he called them “filoperonists.”

Outside, some 800 people followed the speech on the screen, with some posters of “Macri Presidente.” In the previous one, while the guests arrived, they cheered on exponents of the intransigent sector such as Bullrich and Waldo Wolff, and they whistled at Lousteau. “We are not doves or hawks. We are the change or we are nothing, because that is our engine “, marked Macri from the start on the intern, although in the end he tried to be broad:”We need everything. The hawks, the pigeons, the sparrows and even the chickens ”.

The founder of the PRO also made an impact with a phrase about the lack of vaccines, in the context of concern about a possible second wave of coronavirus. “With the foreign policy of our government, we would surely have as many as Chile or more”, He tried to counter.

Against the background of the discussion in Together for Change about the degree of self-criticism in the face of the campaign, Macri at times spoke of “errors” although he again pointed to the inheritance of Kirchnerism and the opponents of his government: “We received a Asymptomatic broken state, in terms of coronavirus ”. He also pointed to the unions: “In private they understand that they accumulated privileges for decades.”

As the attendees arrived, when asked if there will be a second half, the answers included phrases of rigor such as “You never know” or “there are many times to come”, others more convinced that he will be able to have it and others bluntly that there will be but for Together for Change and with another leadership. Others who were missing directly discarded it: “That game is over”. Macri will raise the profile in the coming days and then present the book in some provinces, with open discussion about its centrality in the face of the campaign and its impact on the definition of the opposition coalition lists.

