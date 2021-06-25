Mauricio Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta met this Friday morning at the former president’s house in Acasusso. It was a long breakfast in which the two maintained their positions and that served to confirm something that they have already known for weeks: they cannot agree.

According to sources who know the content of the talk, Macri said again what he’s been saying for a long time in private: he wants María Eugenia Vidal to be a candidate for national deputy in the district that governed between 2015 and 2019: the province of Buenos Aires.

Rodríguez Larreta, on the other hand, insisted with his idea that Vidal should make a leap to the Federal Capital to head the Buenos Aires list. The reasons that the Head of the Buenos Aires Government explains are two: that Vidal would allow a bigger win that the usual and that would serve to get one more deputy in the district and that he, as the political head of the City, has the right to put whoever he prefers on the top of the list.

The other reason, which he does not confess, is that it would allow him to slow down the advance of Patricia bullrich in the City, since the former Minister of Security already said that she wants to be the head of the Buenos Aires list.

In that specific case, Larreta and Macri also did not agree in the morning meeting. Although she does not want an intern between two sectors of the PRO, Macri insists that Bullrich has the right to be a candidate, especially if the person who replaces her is a leader who comes from the Province of Buenos Aires.

In the last hours, from the surroundings of Rodríguez Larreta they had slipped that everything was ready for Bullrich to resign his intention to go to the intern to put together a unit list that would put her in third place, since as Vidal would lead the second place it must be reserved for a man by the quota law.

However, Macri maintains that Bullrich did not decline his candidacy and the same assure leaders close to the president of the PRO.

“I already said what I had to say, and so did Horacio. It was a bit of a boring talk even, because we both already knew what the other was going to say. Now, Horacio needs to define what he is going to do, “Macri told a former official of his when he left the meeting with the Head of Government.

Over the weekend, Macri plans to meet with Vidal, so that she can tell him if she will be a candidate in the City – as everyone in the PRO supposes today – or if she will skip this electoral turn. The possibility of Vidal following Macri’s wishes and returning to play in the Province is already ruled out.

