Mauricio Macri described as “very positive” this Wednesday’s meeting of the National Board of Together for Change, a meeting crossed by strong internal tensions in the face of the PASO. “Of course there is unity”, added the former president as he got into his car.

The National Board of Together for Change met in the Palermo neighborhood, one month after the deadline to present their candidates before the electoral Justice and in the midst of a struggle for the nominations between the “hard” and “soft” sectors of the political alliance.

The main leaders debated from 18 in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo. In addition to Macri, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Miguel Ángel Pichetto, Alfredo Cornejo, Mario Negri, Maximiliano Ferraro, Martín Lousteau and Cristian Ritondo participated, among others.

An image of unity at the opposition summit in Palermo.

However, the former Buenos Aires governor María Eugenia Vidal (isolated by a case of covid) and the head of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, were absent, who was assured that “she had a personal problem.”

“We are ratifying the very name of Together for Change. On the subject of the Province for us, what happens in that district is very relevant, “said Cornejo at the end of the meeting.

“This choice is key for the balance of power – the radical expanded – it is played that the ruling party has a majority in both chambers and a good part of that definition is in the Province of Buenos Aires due to the number of deputies that are elected. That’s why we gave it a lot of priority in this meeting “

He continued: “Regarding electoral competition, we believe that if there is a list of unity in each of the districts, it is welcome. But if there is competition -and it is between good candidates (men and women) and because of the values ​​that unite JxC- we do not see bad a competition. The two things are open. ”



Former President Mauricio Macri left quickly and left two sentences in the air. Photo: Marcelo Carroll

Finally, Cornejo understood that “Kirchnerism has progressed with the division of the opposition.” “This time – clarified the leader of the UCR – we have stayed united this year and a half, it has been a huge effort and we are willing to keep it that way.”

For his part, the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, posted on Twitter: “As @mauriciomacri said yesterday, I fully agree that the most important thing is deepen unity by @juntoschangear. More than ever, we have to strengthen the team and be together“.

Mario Negri, president of the UCR bloc and the opposition interblock in Deputies, assured for his part: “In the National Board of JxC we listen to the presidents of our parties in the Province of Buenos Aires because it is the mother of all battles. It was a great work meeting“.



The lilito Maximilano Ferraro, the radical Alfredo Cornejo and the Peronist of the PRO Cristian Ritondo, voices at the end of a key meeting. Photo Marcelo Carroll

DS