The story of Mauricio Lemos in the UD, since he arrived in Gran Canaria in the winter market of the 2015/16 academic year, ended with the bitter aftertaste of what could be and was not. Dazzling in his debut with the island team in the First Division, his performance declined over the years.

However, this footballer always kept a good card who, from Rubin Kazan, it cost Las Palmas 1.8 million after having paid 200,000 euros for its transfer. For the stubbornness of its president, the Sports Union rejected succulent offers for him. Thus, Lille, in 2017, paid 7 million fixed plus 2 in variables, while Sampdoria came to offer ten million fixed. This week he was traded to Fernerbahçe for ‘only’ 1.5 million.

After completing his transfer on Tuesday, Lemos himself said goodbye today to Las Palmas and his hobbies through social networks. “Thankful for all these years of learning. I take the best of this club and its people, who made me feel at home from the first moment. Thanks to the fans, colleagues, coaching staff, props, and all the people from this institution who gave me the best ”, said the message from the central, which ended with a symbolic wish: “Hopefully we meet again. Peep”.