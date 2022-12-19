Mazatlán FC.- Mauricio Lanz, general director of Mazatlán FC, was in a meeting with the mayor of Mazatlán Édgar González, with whom he held several points to work on for the following year and the long term.

“First, he invited us to a formal talk, to see the topic of Deportivo Juárez, how the courts are being used, have a lot of communication and planning to use them properly,” said Lanz.

Lanz commented that they have always had the support of the Mazatlán government and that is very important to work on.

“We have always helped each other, there is a lot of communication, we don’t see each other without the other, we are very happy with the support we have always had,” said the president of the Cañoneros.

In addition, he gave importance to the Club’s work with the Basic Forces and the infrastructure that is being created with the Training Center, which is under construction in the vicinity of the stadium.

“We have many children and all of them are Mazatlan children, at the end of the day. This is for the people of Mazatlán and the children of the area, the truth is that the idea is that we can work”

They have always given us support, we are one of the most familiar stadiums in Mexican soccer. We have the promotion of the entire upper part at a special price with the Cañonero Bonus. It is very important to have the stadium full every game, there is a very important tournament coming up where we want to have the first league at home”, said Lanz.

On the continuity of Nicolás Benedetti in the team, he pointed out that they are close to being able to close it.

“With Benedetti we are doing very well, we hope this week to be able to give news.

As you know, he is not a player for us, he belongs to América, we are almost closed with América and we are negotiating with Nico and his representative to be able to announce it soon”.

Also, Lanz mentioned that they are going for one more striker and they are already negotiating itseeking to have the full squad before the start of the tournament and do not close the door on a player leaving, although the idea is to maintain the team’s base, but they are willing to study an important offer.