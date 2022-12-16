After the official statement from Real Murcia announcing the opening of the subscription of convertible loans with a term until next December 31, the Mexican businessman Mauricio García de la Vega has not waited for his reaction.

In the note published on the website of the grana club, Real Murcia announces that you can subscribe from a minimum of 10,000 euros up to a maximum of ten million, the amount that Agustín Ramos and Felipe Moreno agreed to contribute in their day before breaking their agreement for the entry of the Cordoba businessman in the pepper entity.

Some convertible loans from a process in which anyone can participate, whether or not they are a shareholder of Real Murcia. In this way, the door is opened to possible investors interested in breathing economic lungs into Real Murcia.

De La Vega has reacted to this, who through a statement through his company Iconos Nacionales has recalled that the Court of Arbitration for Sports (TAS) and the Provincial Court, as well as the authorization of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), gave him the reason and that for this reason all the meetings and capital increases since 2018 have been challenged.

In addition, it has offered to “provide more information on the subject to any investor interested” in participating in this convertible loan subscription.