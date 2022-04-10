Mauricio Diez Canseco and Lisandra Lizama are one step away from saying ‘yes, I accept!’ The couple counts down the minutes to their civil wedding, the third for the famous ‘Brad Pizza’. In the midst of the wait, the bride and groom dedicated tender messages of love through their respective social networks.

“With you my happiness is complete, I love you infinitely, Lisandra” the businessman wrote on his Facebook account on Saturday, April 9.

9.4.2022 | Publication by Mauricio Diez Canseco dedicated to Lisandra Lizama. Photo: capture Mauricio Diez Canseco/Facebook

For her part, Lisandra Lizama responded on her Instagram account: “It was not I who chose you… it was God who made you for me.”

9.4.2022 | Publication by Lisandra Lizama dedicated to Mauricio Diez Canseco. Photo: Lisandra Lizama/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz get married and their wedding is valued at almost 4 million dollars

When will the religious wedding of Mauricio Diez Canseco and Lisandra Lizama take place?

Mauricio Diez Canseco and Lisandra Lizama shared with their followers a virtual invitation to their wedding to be held in one of the most beautiful avenues of the so-called “Island of Enchantment”.

According to the report, the pizza businessman and the member of “The Golden Girls of Cuba” will marry on Sunday, April 10 at 4:00 pm on 5th Avenue in Havana.

Virtual invitation to the wedding of Mauricio Diez Canseco and Lisandra Lizama. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Amber Heard announces withdrawal from networks due to trial with Johnny Depp: I hope to be able to continue when this is over

How was Lisandra Lizama’s marriage proposal?

The 26-year-old singer told in an interview how Mauricio Diez Canseco, 58, proposed to be his wife.

“The request was at the Aston Hotel, which is on the Havana boardwalk. I love tequila, he invited me for a ‘shot’ and I don’t know when he put the ring in the tequila bottle. I was paralyzed. Then she knelt down to put the ring on me and I said yes” Lisandra Lizama described to Trome.