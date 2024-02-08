Mauricio Diez Canseco officially presented the jury of his reality show 'Talent Hunter': Tilsa LozanoBelén Estévez and Carlos Cacho, who will have the task of choosing the future musical stars of our country, according to the popular 'Bradpizza'. “The first program has been a complete success, especially because of this jury made up of great figures who know very well the subject of searching for new talents. Tilsa is a queen, Belén is a great professional and expert in dancing, while Carlos is known for his charisma. They have formed a relentless trio that has the mission of making known the new singers who will succeed in Peru and abroad,” said the businessman.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The great chef: celebrities': Tilsa Lozano's daughter made the reality jury cry with an emotional message

Along these lines, he maintained that they are a fairly innovative proposal. “We are better than other reality television shows. We are not like the traditional programs that give you a trophy and send you home. What we will do is put them to work, in addition to recording a song with their video clip, we are also going to invest in a national tour. The idea is to generate an audience,” he said after the presentation.

Mauricio Diez Canseco, in his role as television host, points out that he will not leave the winner alone with a trophy. Photo: Diffusion.



What did Tilsa Lozano say?

For her part, Tilsa Lozano did not hesitate to thank Mauricio Diez Canseco for the opportunity to be a member of the program's jury. She assured that in Peru there is a lot of talent in music and that they just need to be given the opportunity they need to shine.

“I have always said that in Peru there is talent everywhere and that we can be a great world power on a musical level. During the first casting, I had to see young singers who, if they have a chance, can stand out and why not be our representatives internationally,” commented the influencer.

“We have known each other with Belén and Carlos for a long time, We have our good and bad moments like every family., but always with a lot of respect for my colleagues. We may not agree with some things, but I respect the wrong opinion of my colleagues,” the former model joked.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Z1dwTCQRn8

Belén and Carlos: It will be a hotbed

Likewise, Belén Estévez said she is happy to be part of the program along with Tilsa and Carlos, and hopes that viewers get hooked on this new proposal on the weekends and that they can get together as a family to have a fun time on their screens.

“It is a new challenge for me to be able to find great musical talents in Peru, I have a lot of experience in dance reality shows and I have seen great singers shine who are now famous in Peru and abroad. The program is a good alternative so that families can see a quality product that will become a hotbed of future promises in music in the short term,” she added.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Ysla defeated Tilsa Lozano and was crowned the winner of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'

“Talent Hunter, the reality show,” hosted by Mauricio Diez Canseco, is broadcast every Saturday starting at 4 pm on Panamericana Televisión screens. The winners of the singing talent will have a one-year contract “with freedom” to perform at all Rústica venues. In addition, the recording of an EP in Apdayc studios.

#Mauricio #Diez #Canseco #jury #reality #show #Tilsa #queen #Belén #professional #Carlos #charismatic