Mauricio Diez Canseco assures that finding a new partner is not one of his priorities. The successful businessman is focused on his business and on spreading a philosophy of positivism through his social networks.

As stated in a message, for the moment, he wants to enjoy the free time that the coronavirus pandemic has given him with his six children, among whom are the oldest of 24 years and the youngest of only 3 years.

The restaurant owner assured that he maintains a cordial relationship with his last wife and that they are going through one of their best moments as they are focused on raising their heir. However, he did not close the doors to love and was hopeful that a special person will arrive very soon.

“I have been divorced from my last wife for two years, but we get along very well. We have a 3-year-old son, whom we love, and it’s the best thing that could happen to both me and her. I understand that she has already made her life, but not yet, I am single and sure that a new love will appear. Right now, I am entirely devoted to my children and my dreams, ”said Mauricio Diez Canseco.

The also television producer, who recently asked for help for Aniquem, used his social networks to share some lessons about business that he learned from his father at an early age. “This started 40 years ago, when I was a child and my dad gave me a book called Positive Mental Attitude,” he said in Instagram.

As he commented on the platform, he intends to share his own personal experiences through his philosophy of life, which he called AMP (Positive Mindset Attitude): “We have to learn to use the negative things that happen to us in life and convert them positive. The idea is to learn to get out of this crisis in which we live ”.

