Mauricio Diez Canseco will debut this Saturday, February 3, at the helm of 'Talent hunter, the reality show', on the screens of Panamericana Televisión. True to his style, he held nothing back and, rather, distanced himself from the programs 'La Voz' de Latina and 'La gran Estrella', the latter presented by Gisela Valcárcel on América Televisión. The popular 'Bradpizza' returns to the small screen after 10 years. “It was that 'bug' to continue helping young talents who cannot access important castings, which is why I agreed to take on this new challenge,” he said.

“Time has passed very quickly. Now we return with all the positivity and enthusiasm to support Peruvian talent. In fact, last year we inaugurated the AMP Music label, where we have produced new talents, the same ones that ended up being a main part of the main billboard of our restaurants,” said the businessman.

—How is your talent reality show different from Latina's 'The Voice' and 'The Great Star' hosted by Gisela Valcárcel?

—I can assure you that this reality show is not like any that have existed on Peruvian television. We are not going to have a luxurious television set, but we are going to have real talent. Our work will be concentrated there in searching for them. Ours will be a reality show of real opportunities, because those people who do not have a ticket to go to our auditions on the channel, we ourselves will be in charge of going searching, whether it be to the top of a hill, to a market, wherever. .

—In talent shows, usually whoever wins does not fully develop their career…

—That's why I say that our reality show is unlike any other. The winner of this first season will have the opportunity to record an album, a video clip, a year of work in our Rústica restaurants, advice with Apdayc and will have professionals at their disposal to manage their networks, which is an important tool for the promotion of his musical career.

—How was the casting stage?

—I am surprised with the call we have had in this first casting, that motivates me more to continue looking for talents and give them a chance. Now we are going to go all over Peru to find the next music stars. We are going to look for new talents in music so that they can fulfill their dreams of transcending nationally and internationally.

—Who can participate in the program?

—All. Adults, performers of any gender, no matter sex, race or religion. In fact, we have a WhatsApp (969 754 077) that is managed by our producer Dany Tsukamoto. There, those interested can send their singing videos for review.

Doesn't close the doors to love

Diez Canseco assures that, although he is focused on his role as driver, he does not close the doors to love. “I've met and dated pretty girls, but for now I'm focused on the new show. But I never close the doors to love,” he said.

