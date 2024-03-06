Mauricio Diez Canseco and Dailyn Curbelo They shook the national show business after confirming that they will seek to have a child together in 2024. The news came during an event by the popular 'Brad Pizza', in which the host of the event, the comedian Alfredo Benavides, said that the couple will be expecting their first heir. in the coming months. Mauricio and Dailyn resumed their relationship at the end of 2023, in the midst of his high-profile divorce with singer Lisandra Lizama.

Did Mauricio Diez Canseco have a vasectomy?

In an interview with a local media last January, the owner of the restaurant chain Rustic He mentioned that he decided to have a vasectomy, so he cannot have another child in the future. However, this fact would not mean the end of Diez Canseco's offspring, since he added that he has also frozen his sperm.

Likewise, he stressed that, if he had an upcoming commitment and his partner wanted a child with him, he would not hesitate to fulfill his desire. Along these lines, the process they would follow to conceive a baby would be through artificial insemination.

“Now I can't have another child because I had a vasectomy.”, but I have my 'bugs' in a liquid that keeps the sperm alive. If my next commitment, “The love of my life, he tells me, I'm ready to hang up my gloves, and I'm convinced, we're going for the seventh puppy,” he said to Trome.

Mauricio Diez Canseco and Dailyn Curbelo had a relationship between 2012 and 2014. Photo: GLR

What did Dailyn Curbelo say about having a child with Mauricio Diez Canseco?

After the famous news that surprised everyone and everyone, Dailyn Curbelo She broke her silence and pointed out that she is not pregnant yet, but that she is in the process of bringing her first heir into the world with Mauricio Diez Canseco. She also highlighted her desire to become a mother as soon as possible, since she considers that she is at the right moment in her life.

“We are in it, we are in it (being able to have a baby with Mauricio Diez Canseco). It is a dream that I want to fulfill, I think it is time”declared for 'America spectacles'.

How old are Mauricio Diez Canseco and Dailyn Curbelo, and how old are they?

The renowned businessman, whose career has left an indelible mark on the corporate world, was born on April 12, 1964. As the date approaches, the business community and his colleagues are preparing to celebrate, not only his professional achievements. , but also his 60th birthday, which will take place in just a few weeks.

On the other hand, Dailyn Curbelo, an outstanding figure who has made a name for herself with her talent and charisma, also celebrated a significant year. Born on the island of Cuba on February 23, 1979, she celebrated her 45th birthday recently.