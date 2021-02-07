Mauricio Diez Canseco surprised by showing himself dancing with his daughter “Cob”, popular song performed by Karol G and Nicky Minaj.

Through her stories on Instagram, Camila Diez Canseco published the funny moments she shared with her father during this quarantine period.

In the images, you can also see the Rústica owner and his first-born, moving to the rhythm of cumbia, merengue and even huayno. In addition, the two performed a tiktok with the song “Reloj” by Raw Alejandro and Anuel AA.

Mauricio Diez CansecoLater, he commented that he always tries to maintain a positive attitude, especially because he is aware that this helps to cope with the changes caused by COVID-19.

“Everything we are going through is difficult. But I recommend having a positive mental attitude to fight the coronavirus. So I spend my days having thoughts that do not make me fall into the routine and what better next to my daughter, “said the businessman.

“It is unfortunate that many people are left without work, but you have to take care of yourself at home. Better times are coming, we must be well so that this influences our loved ones. Let’s lift that spirit! ”He added.

Diez Canseco also specified that, for the moment, the Rústica restaurant chain remains closed and that they are only serving by delivery.

